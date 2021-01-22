Global Consumer Electronic Market: Regional Economic Forecasts & Analysis 2020-2030 | Samsung Electronics, Apple Inc., LG Electronics, Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., etc.

The report “Global Consumer Electronic Market, By Product Type (Smartphones and Tablets, Desktops, Laptops/Notebooks, Televisions, Cameras and Camcorders, Audio/Video Devices, Gaming Consoles and Accessories, Wearable Electronics, and Others), By End-Use Application (Residential and Commercial), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global consumer electronic market is projected to grow from US$ 1.1 Trillion in 2020 to US$ 2.1 trillion by 2029. Increasing demand for smartphones, televisions, and wearable devices across the globe are major driving factor for growth of the consumer electronic market. In addition, increasing disposable personal income, coupled with rising adoption of smart devices by consumers are some among the major factors fueling growth of the global consumer electronics market over the forecast period. Furthermore, development of semiconductor industry, technology proliferation, and penetration of internet of things are anticipated to propel growth of the global consumer electronics market in the near future. Technological advancements towards development of cost effective products, and miniaturization of electronic devices, are factors expected to create growth opportunities for major players operating in the global market over the forecast period.

Request Sample Copy: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/491

Key Highlights:

In March 2019, for instance, Samsung Electronics has announced online exclusive UHD TV line-up with Super6 features which include live cast, tune station, screen mirroring, lag free gaming, real 4K resolution, and 60 titles.

In February 2019, for instance, LG Electronics has announced flagship smart phones as well as 5G phone.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global consumer electronic market accounted for US$ 1.1 Trillion in 2020 and is projected to register a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, end-use application, and region.

By product type, the televisions segment accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to increasing adoption of smart technologies integrated products across the globe.

By end-use application, the residential segment is accounted for major revenue share in 2018, due to increasing demand for smartphones and tablets by consumers globally.

By region, Asia Pacific consumer electronic market accounted for major revenue share of the global consumer electronic market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This is attributed to presence of well established consumer electronics industries in the countries in the region. Presence of major consumer electronic goods manufacturers particularly in countries such as India, Japan, and China are some major factors expected to support growth of the Asia Pacific market over the forecast period. The market in North America is expected to account for second-highest revenue share in 2019.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Consumer Electronic Market”, By Product Type (Smartphones and Tablets, Desktops, Laptops/Notebooks, Televisions, Cameras and Camcorders, Audio/Video Devices, Gaming Consoles and Accessories, Wearable Electronics, and Others), By End-Use Application (Residential and Commercial), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – forecast till 2029

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

Links

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Consumer-Electronic-Market-By-491

The prominent player operating in the global consumer electronic market includes Samsung Electronics, Apple Inc., LG Electronics, Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Bose Corporation, Sonos Inc., Haier Group Corporation, Canon Inc., and Nikon Corporation.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is a specialized market research, analytics, marketing and business strategy, and solutions company that offer strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high value opportunities in the target business area. Also, we help our client to address business challenges and provide best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com