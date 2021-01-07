Global Consumer Battery Market: Find Out Essential Strategies to expand The Business and Also Check Working in 2020-2028

Globally, billions of batteries are manufactured each year, among which the vast majority is used in consumer devices such as cameras, flashlights, smart phones, laptop, etc. Consumer battery have witnessed consistent evolution in the recent years, enabling it to increase efficiency and reduce the size of consumer battery. Different types of consumer battery are available in the market ranging from primary consumer battery to rechargeable consumer battery. Among rechargeable consumer battery, lithium ion batteries are estimated to hold prominent share throughout the forecast period owing to its wide application.

Key Players:

Panasonic Corporation

VARTA Consumer Batteries GmbH & Co. KGaA

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd

Duracell Inc.

PolyPlus Battery Company Inc.

On the basis of type, the global consumer battery market can be segmented as:

Primary Consumer Battery

Alkaline

Zinc Carbon

Lithium Primary (metal)

Rechargeable Consumer Battery

Lithium ion

Nickel metal hydride

Nickel Cadmium

Small Sealed Lead Acid

Key Region:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Product Applications:

Automotive Batteries

Industrial Batteries

Portable Batteries

Product Outlook:

Lead Acid

Lithium Ion

Nickel Metal Hydride

Nickel Cadmium

Others

Lithium-ion Battery to Dominate the Market

Among different types of battery technology, lithium-ion battery (LIB) is expected to dominate the global consumer battery market majorly due to its capacity-to-weight ratio and other factors like better performance, high energy density, and decreasing price.

These unique properties have made lithium-ion batteries the power sources for consumer electronics manufacturers, with a production of the order of billions of units per year. Historically, the lithium market has been driven by battery demand – particularly from consumer electronics, which represented more than 45% of demand in 2017.

The price of LIB is usually high, as compared to other batteries. Also, leading players in the market have been investing, in order to gain economies of scale and in R&D activities, to improve LIB’s performance and price.

Lithium-ion batteries find application in a wide range of consumer goods, like smartphones, wearables, laptops, digital cameras, remote controls and gaming devices. Lithium-ion batteries are safer and have higher capacity power packs and are more economical than other alternatives for long-term use.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 3: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 5: Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Market.

Chapter 6: Development Trend of Consumer Battery market

Continue for TOC………

