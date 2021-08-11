Global Construction Toys Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview The Business Research Company’s ‘Construction Toys Global Market Report 2021 - By Product (Bricks & Blocks, Tinker Toy), By Raw Material (Wood, Polymer, Metal), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online), COVID-19 Growth And Change’ is the most comprehensive report available on this market. It covers 60 geographies and thus helps gain a truly global perspective of the market. The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography as well as the size of the market by region and by country. It also compares the market’s historic and forecast growth while highlighting important trends and strategies that template market players can adopt.

The global construction toy market is expected to grow from $8.94 billion in 2020 to $9.04 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The construction toys market is expected to reach $11.52 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.3%.

The construction toys market consists of sales of construction toys by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in the production of construction toys. Construction toys are made up of a set of basic components that are supplied and configured to enable children to construct structures of their creation that can then be disassembled and redesigned into something new.

The construction toys market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the construction toys market are

Vtech, LEGO, Hasbro, Mattel, Mega Bloks, Bandai Co. Ltd, Melissa & Doug, Knex, Gebr. Märklin & Cie. GmbH, Meccano, Tegu, Spin Master Ltd., PlayMonster LLC., KnuckleStrutz, Magformers, Schylling Inc., Nanoblock, Polydron Limited, and Learning Resources.

The global construction toys market is segmented –

1) By Product: Bricks & Blocks, Tinker Toy, Others

2) By Raw Material: Wood, Polymer, Metal, Others

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online

The construction toys market report describes and explains the global construction toys market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The construction toys report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global construction toys market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global construction toys market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

