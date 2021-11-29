Global Construction Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

It’s that time of the year! Get your discounted market research reports at TBRC today.

The global construction market reached a value of nearly $12,744.4 billion in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% since 2015. The market is expected to decline from $12,744.4 billion in 2019 to $12,633.9 billion in 2020 at a growth rate of -0.9%. The growth decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 ad reach $15,482.0 billion in 2023.

The construction market consists of the sales revenues earned by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that construct buildings or engineering projects (for example, highways and utility systems). Establishments that prepare sites for new construction and those that subdivide land for sale as building sites are included in this market. The construction market includes new work, additions, alterations, maintenance, and repairs

The construction market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Some of the major players of the construction market are China State Construction Engineering Co., Ltd., China Railway Group Ltd., China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, China Communications Construction Group Ltd., Vinci S.A.

The Construction market is segmented by type, by end-user sector and by geography.

By Construction Type –

The construction market can be segmented by type of

a) Buildings Construction

b) Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction

c) Specialty Trade Contractors

d) Land Planning And Development

By End-User Sector – The construction market can be segmented by end-user sector into

a) Public

b) Private

The construction market report describes and explains the global construction market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030.

The countries covered in the global construction market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global construction market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

