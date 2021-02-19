Global Construction Aggregates Market is expected to reach at CAGR during forecast period

Residential, infrastructure and commercial construction are key end-use aggregate industries. Its use in the manufacture of concrete and cement, road base, and rail ballast and rail ballast is anticipated to drive its demand over the projected period.

Increased investment to boost aggregate capacity is a major trend seen in the global construction aggregate market. With the start of construction projects in different countries around the world, companies engaged in aggregate production are looking to expand their production capacity.

Increased innovation in aggregate production technologies to increase the efficiency of manufacturing processes and productivity with high product quality is projected to fuel the growth of the global construction aggregate market over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The major players in the global Construction Aggregates are CEPSA, LSR Group, EMEX S.A.B. de C.V., LafargeHolcim Ltd., Martin Marietta, HeidelbergCement Group, Vulcan Materials Company, CRH plc, EUROCEMENT group, Rogers Group Inc., and Adelaide Brighton Ltd. and other prominent players.

Recent Development

March, 2020: LafargeHolcim launches carbon capture project in Canada. LafargeHolcim is increasing its efforts to further improve the carbon-efficiency of its cements with the launch of the CO₂MENT project in Canada. The objective is to build the world’s first full-cycle solution to capture and reuse CO2 from a cement plant while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The project is a partnership between Lafarge Canada, Inventys and Total.

May, 2019: HeidelbergCement first cement company to receive approval for science-based CO 2 reduction targets. HeidelbergCement’s CO 2 reduction targets 2030 have been successfully assessed against the Science Based Targets initiative’s (SBTi) criteria. This makes HeidelbergCement the first company in the cement sector, and one of currently only about 200 companies worldwide, to have approved science-based targets.

By Type

Crushed stone

Sand

Gravel

Others

By Application

Concrete

Road base & coverings

Others

By End-User

Infrastructure

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the global Construction Aggregates Market size of the market in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, based on the region by segmenting.

The Global Construction Aggregates Market segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized, and forecast the global Construction Aggregates Market based on type, application, and end-user.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global Construction Aggregates Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

