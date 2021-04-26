Global Construction Adhesives Market by Resin Type, Technology, and End-User – Forecast to 2025 Industry Insights by Resin Type (Acrylic, Polyvinyl Acetate, Polyurethane, Epoxy), by Technology (Water-Borne, Reactive, Solvent-Borne), by End-User (Residential, Non-Residential, Infrastructure)

The global construction adhesives market is experiencing significant growth in recent years, due to the rising construction activities around the world. This is attributed to the increasing population and a need to provide better infrastructure to the people, resulting in the increasing demand of these adhesives in the construction adhesives market.

On the basis of resin type, the construction adhesives market is segmented into acrylic adhesive, polyvinyl acetate, polyurethane, epoxy, and others. Acrylic adhesives is further classified into anaerobic acrylic adhesives, cyanoacrylates adhesives, and reactive acrylic. Polyurethane is further classified into reactive adhesives and non-reactive adhesives.

Based on technology, the construction adhesives market is segmented into water-borne, reactive, solvent-borne, and others. Water-borne technology is further classified into natural water-borne adhesive and synthetic water-borne adhesive.

Based on end-user, the construction adhesives market is segmented into residential, non-residential, and infrastructure. Of all, residential category hold the largest share in the market and also anticipated to register the fastest growth in the market in the coming years.

The major factors driving the construction adhesives market growth are the rising construction and infrastructure activities, increasing usage of these adhesives in housing and commercial applications. The construction and infrastructure activities are increasing at a large scale in the global market in order to meet the increasing housing need of growing population, which in turn is driving the demand of these adhesives in the industry.

Globally, the Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth in the construction adhesives market. The growth is mainly driven by the China, as the country is spending heavily on commercial and residential construction activities, which is influencing the market growth of the country.