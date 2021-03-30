Global Connected Injectable Drug Delivery Industry Overview 2021, Market Size, Share, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2028 | Phillips-Medisize , West Pharmaceutical Services, Biocorp etc.

The global connected drug delivery devices market size is expected to reach USD 4.07 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 46.7%

Factors contributing to the growth of this market include a rise in awareness about the adverse effects of non-adherence to medication and increased adoption of IoT, patient connectivity, and engagement. The Covid-19 pandemic has further accentuated the need for “contactless” services, thereby increasing the demand for connected drug delivery devices as well as providing lucrative growth opportunities in the coming years.

Connected drug delivery devices help physicians to monitor the compliance of patients to the therapy prescribed by them as well as to modify the treatment of the patient treatment as required. A growing number of initiatives to create awareness regarding the complexities caused by overdosage or underdosage of medicines is expected to promote the adoption of connected drug delivery devices.

Leading players of Connected Injectable Drug Delivery Market including:

Phillips-Medisize

West Pharmaceutical Services

Biocorp

Aterica

Unilife

Propeller Health

Scope of Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market:

Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market, by Product:

Connected Sensors

Integrated Connected Devices

Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market, by End-User:

Healthcare Providers

Homecare Centres

Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market, by Technology:

Bluetooth

NFC

Other Technologies

Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market by Disease Indication Type:

Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumours

Lung Neuroendocrine Tumours

Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumours

Appendiceal Neuroendocrine Tumours

Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market by Treatment Type:

Somatostatin Analogs

Targeted Therapy

Chemotherapy

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

