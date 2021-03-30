Global Connected Injectable Drug Delivery Industry Overview 2021, Market Size, Share, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2028 | Phillips-Medisize , West Pharmaceutical Services, Biocorp etc.

The global connected drug delivery devices market size is expected to reach USD 4.07 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 46.7%
Factors contributing to the growth of this market include a rise in awareness about the adverse effects of non-adherence to medication and increased adoption of IoT, patient connectivity, and engagement. The Covid-19 pandemic has further accentuated the need for “contactless” services, thereby increasing the demand for connected drug delivery devices as well as providing lucrative growth opportunities in the coming years.
Connected drug delivery devices help physicians to monitor the compliance of patients to the therapy prescribed by them as well as to modify the treatment of the patient treatment as required. A growing number of initiatives to create awareness regarding the complexities caused by overdosage or underdosage of medicines is expected to promote the adoption of connected drug delivery devices.
We Have New Updates of Connected Injectable Drug Delivery Market in Sample Copy @
https://www.healthcareintelligencemarkets.com/request_sample.php?id=124599
Leading players of Connected Injectable Drug Delivery Market including:
- Phillips-Medisize
- West Pharmaceutical Services
- Biocorp
- Aterica
- Unilife
- Propeller Health
Request for Discount on This Report @
https://www.healthcareintelligencemarkets.com/ask_for_discount.php?id=124599
Scope of Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market:
Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market, by Product:
- Connected Sensors
- Integrated Connected Devices
Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market, by End-User:
- Healthcare Providers
- Homecare Centres
Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market, by Technology:
- Bluetooth
- NFC
- Other Technologies
Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market by Disease Indication Type:
- Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumours
- Lung Neuroendocrine Tumours
- Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumours
- Appendiceal Neuroendocrine Tumours
Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market by Treatment Type:
- Somatostatin Analogs
- Targeted Therapy
- Chemotherapy
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)
If you have any special requirement, please let us know and we can provide you the report as your requirement.
If you have any questions about this report, feel free to reach us!
https://www.healthcareintelligencemarkets.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=124599
About HealthCare Intelligence Markets:
At HealthCare Intelligence Markets, we supply markets intelligence reports in the domain of personalized drugs & diagnostics after going through a rigorous research process. The healthcare industry is constantly evolving as trends are getting replaced at a rapid pace. These new trends along with the changing demands of patients and healthcare organizations, are collectively contributing to the development of the global healthcare industry. The reports made by us are updated on a regular basis to cover the latest developments in the industry. Our workforce is comprised of seasoned market research professionals who can also provide customized report as per the exclusive needs. HealthCare helps clients decode the future to be more successful and innovative.
Contact Us:
Marvella Lit
Healthcare Intelligence Markets
Address: 90, State Office Center,
90, State Street Suite 700,
Albany, NY 12207
+44-753-712-1342
sales@healthcareintelligencemarkets.com