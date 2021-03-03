Global Connected Healthcare Market worth US$ 720.0 Billion 2029 with a CAGR of 38.1 %

The report “Global Connected Healthcare Market, By Function (Telemedicine, Home Monitoring, Assisted Living, and Clinical Monitoring), By Type (e-Prescription, mHealth Services, and mHealth Devices), By Application (Diagnosis & Treatment, Monitoring Applications, Education & Awareness, Wellness & Prevention, Healthcare Management, and Others), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global connected healthcare market is projected to grow from US$ 39.3 billion in 2020 to US$ 720.0 billion by 2029. Global connected healthcare market driven by increasing usage of internet in developed and developing countries and growing government expenditure on the healthcare sector.

Key Highlights:

In January 2018, GE Healthcare has partnered with UE Lifesciences, a start-up, to come up with a handheld device that detects breast cancer.

In November 2018, Medtronic, plc., along with Nutrino, announced that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement, under which Medtronic will acquire Nutrino. The companies recognized this as an opportunity to enhance clinical outcomes for people with diabetes by integrating Nutrino’s extensive food analysis infrastructure, nutrition science expertise, and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven personalized insights with Medtronic’s technology and future innovations.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global connected healthcare market accounted for US$ 39.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 38.1% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of function, type, application and region.

By function, the global connected healthcare market is segmented into telemedicine, home monitoring, assisted living, and clinical monitoring.

By type, mHealth services segment holds the maximum share in global connected healthcare market due to its wide applications.

By application, the global connected healthcare market is segmented into diagnosis & treatment, monitoring applications, education & awareness, wellness & prevention, healthcare management, and others.

By region, the market in North America account significant share in global connected healthcare market in terms of revenue over the forecast period. This is owing to well-developed healthcare sector, well developed internet infrastructure and presence of major players operating in the countries in this region.

The prominent players operating in the global connected healthcare market include Accenture Plc, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, GE Healthcare Inc., Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, AirStrip Technologies Inc., Medtronic, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., and Boston Scientific Corporation.



