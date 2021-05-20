Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Is Set for a Potential Growth Worldwide ||GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novosanis, MEDMIX SYSTEMS AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., Insulet Corporation, OraSure Technologies, Inc Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 928.38 million by 2028 and will grow at a CAGR of 16.69% in the above mentioned forecast period

Connected drug delivery devices market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 928.38 million by 2028 and will grow at a CAGR of 16.69% in the above mentioned forecast period.

The major players covered in the connected drug delivery devices market report are BD, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Propeller Health, BioCorp, Antares Pharma, Novartis AG, 3M, Sulzer Ltd, Gerresheimer AG, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novosanis, MEDMIX SYSTEMS AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., Insulet Corporation, OraSure Technologies, Inc., Enable Injections, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., SMC Ltd., ViVO Smart Medical Devices Ltd., and Cipla Inc., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Drivers:

The growing demand for connected drug delivery devices across various end use industries such as homecare and hospitals is amongst the important factors intensifying the growth and demand of connected drug delivery devices market.

In addition, the increasing scope of its application in healthcare sector along with growing use of self-administration of drugs through connected drug delivery device and incursion of artificial intelligence technology and big data analytics are also contributing to the growth in the global market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Also the better R&D investment on connected drug delivery devices is also enhancing the growth of the market. Likewise, the increasing prevalence of chronic disease, rising geriatric population and growing inclination for connected injectable drug delivery are also lifting the market growth in the above mentioned forecast period.

The increasing patient engagement and connectivity owing to rising penetration of the internet of things (IoT) in the medical devices sector will further accelerate the expansion of the connected drug delivery devices market and are also are offering significant growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Restraints:

However, the higher cost of connected drug delivery devices and inadequate regarding various advance technologies and electronic devices amongst general population will curb the growth of the connected drug delivery devices market, whereas the lack of security standards and high risk related to data loss have the potential to challenge the growth of the connected drug delivery devices market.

Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Scope and Market Size

Connected drug delivery devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of product type, the connected drug delivery devices market is segmented into connected sensors, connected inhaler sensors, connected injection sensors, integrated connected devices, integrated inhalation devices and integrated injection devices.

Based on technology, the connected drug delivery devices market is segmented into near field communication (NFC), bluetooth and other. Other is further segmented into cellular and low power wide area network.

The end user segment of connected drug delivery devices market is segmented into healthcare providers, homecare and hospitals.

List of Chapters:

1 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Overview

2 Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Competitions by Manufacturers

3 Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2021-2028)

4 Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2021-2028)

5 Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Forecast (2021-2028)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

