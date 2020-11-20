Global Connected Care Market To Perceive Biggest Trend And Opportunity With Key Players AgaMatrix, AIRSTRIP TECHNOLOGIES, INC., AliveCor, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Apple Inc

Connected care market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow with a CAGR of 32.30% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

The major players covered in the connected care market report are

AgaMatrix,

AIRSTRIP TECHNOLOGIES, INC.,

AliveCor, Inc.,

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC,

Apple Inc.,

Boston Scientific Corporation,

Cerner Corporation.,

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY,

Honeywell International Inc,

Medtronic,

Microsoft,

Persistent Systems,

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.,

Vivify Health, Inc.,

IBM Corporation,

Segmentation:Global Connected Care Market

Connected Care Market By Type

(M-Health Services, M-Health Devices and E-Prescription),

Connected Care Market By Application

(Monitoring, Diagnosis and Treatment, Education and Awareness, Healthcare Management and Wellness, and Prevention),

Connected Care Market By Function

(Home Monitoring, Clinical Monitoring, Assisted Living and Telemedicine),

Connected Care Market By Target Audience

(Medical Device Manufacturers, Medical Device Supplier, Government Research Laboratory, Research and Development (R&D) Companies, Marketing Research and Consulting Service Provider, Medical Research Laboratories),

Connected Care Market By Country

(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

What Is Driving The Connected care market ???

Rising use of smartphones and wearable devices into healthcare drives the connected care market.

Cost-effectiveness and patient’s convenience is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also rising aging population, increased involvement of patient population, continuous Increase In lifestyle diseases, rising government expenditure on the healthcare sector to facilitate numerous healthcare services, increased internet penetration in developed and developing countries and rising patient-centric approach are the major factors among others driving the connected care market.

Rising partnerships between the companies and the introduction of connected healthcare in developing economies will further create new opportunities for the connected care market in the forecasted period of 2020-2027.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

