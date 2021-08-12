Global Conformal Coatings Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global conformal coatings market is expected to grow from $10.57 billion in 2020 to $11.04 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.43%. The growth in the conformal coatings market is mainly due to the increasing demand of PCB from high-end applications in aerospace & defense and automotive industries. The market is expected to reach $15.08 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.11%.

The conformal coatings market consists of sales of conformal coatings by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture conformal coatings. A conformal coating is a thin polymeric layer that is distributed to a printed circuit board (PCB) to secure it and its components from corrosion and the environment. These coatings conform to the irregular landscape of the printed circuit board and offer increased operational integrity, dielectric resistance, and reliability.

The conformal coatings market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the conformal coatings market are Chase Corporation, Dow Corning Ltd., Dymax Corporation, Electrolube Limited, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KgaA, MG Chemicals Ltd., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd, Cytec Industries Incorporated, Europlasma NV, Glenro Inc, and Specialty Coating System.

The global conformal coatings market is segmented –

1) By Type: Acrylic, Silicone, Epoxy, Urethane, Parylene

2) By Technology: Water-Based, Solvent-Based, UV Cured

3) By Operation Method: Dip Coating, Brush Coating, Spray Coating, Chemical Vapor Deposition

4) By End-Use: Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace And Defense, Industrial, Telecommunication

The conformal coatings market report describes and explains the global conformal coatings market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The conformal coatings report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global conformal coatings market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global conformal coatings market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

