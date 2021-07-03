Global Configuration Management Industry Growth and Development till 2027 Analysis Report

Major growth factors for the market include increased demand for simplifying and synchronizing IT resources and the emergence of digital technologies. Configuration management for server system to grow at the highest CAGR. Server configuration management systematically handles changes to a system in a way that it maintains integrity over time. It enables servers to achieve the desired state using the toolâ€™s specific language to make the allow server with swift automation. Telecom and ITeS to hold the largest market share. Configuration management solutions play an essential role within telecom and ITeS, as they support all phases of the infrastructure life cycle. Moreover, telecom and ITeS end-use vertical has been experiencing rapid innovations and new technology adoption daily.

North America to hold the largest market share. North America is witnessing advancement within IT infrastructures and the presence of tech giants, such as Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, and BMC Software, which are the main contributors to the growth of the configuration management market in the region. The countries in the North American region have been open to the adoption of the latest technologies due to their well-established economies and deeply rooted infrastructures, which allow investments in these areas.

Key market players include Microsoft (US), AWS (US), Oracle (US), BMC Software (US), IBM (US), Alibaba Cloud (China).

