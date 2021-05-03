Global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Market – Analysis and Forecast (2020-2025) The global concentrated photovoltaic (CPV) market is expected to grow from USD 76.0 billion in 2020 to USD 113.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

The global concentrated photovoltaic (CPV) market is expected to grow from USD 76.0 billion in 2020 to USD 113.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

CPV technology uses optics such as curved mirrors or lenses for vast amounts of sunlight to generate energy from a small area of solar photovoltaic (PV) cells. The advantages of CPV systems over non-concentrated photovoltaic systems are numerous. As a smaller photovoltaic area is needed, the solar cells can save CPV money. To absorb the same sunlight as non-concentrated PV, CPV requires fewer photovoltaic materials. CPV uses high efficiency, but cost-effectively viable multi-connection cells due to lower space requirements. However, CPV systems need to spend additional money on solar trackers, focusing optics (mirrors, lenses), and cooling systems to achieve sunlight focus on the limited photovoltaic region. Continuous research and development nevertheless seek to boost and minimize CPV technology costs.

For Free Sample Report- https://www.vynzresearch.com/energy-power/concentrated-photovoltaic-market/request-sample

Market Segmentation

By Product:

– Refractors

– Reflectors

Due to the growing preference for Fresnel lens, refractors are dominating the concentrated photovoltaic market. Fresnel lens and photovoltaic high concentration systems together provide a maximum efficiency that is estimated to keep demand high over the forecast period. The capacity and performance of refractors in areas with varying light intensity tolerate the misalignment of solar cells are high aspects that drive their demand.

By Level of Concentration:

– High Concentration Photovoltaic

– Low Concentration Photovoltaic

Due to the increased module performance, high levels of photovoltaics are expected to experience high demand during the forecast period. This decreases the size of the solar module by higher efficiency, thus increasing overall cost-effectiveness. The rising demand for high-efficiency and low-cost photovoltaic modules is expected to have a positive effect on the market penetration of high photovoltaic concentrations.

By Application:

– Utility

– Commercial

With an 85.9 percent proportion of total volume, the utility application segment dominated the industry. With revised low CPV prices, manufacturers prefer CPV over photovoltaics. There is a need to raise investment associated with major construction pipelines. In large economies like India, China, and North America, the growth of this application segment is expected to be strong. This may be partly due to the extremely high level of radiation. In-host concentrated photovoltaic systems will likely be enhanced in the utility segment by expanded energy purchase arrangements between electricity boards and private-sector companies.

By Region:

– Asia Pacific

– Europe

– Middle East and Africa

– North America

– Central and South America

By value, Asia Pacific was with just over 50.0 percent of the share the largest regional market. China, which is expected to increase its concentrated photovoltaic power, is particularly driving demand in the Region. The second-fastest-growing region is projected to be the Middle East and Africa, with increasing demand mainly driven in South Africa. Areas covered in sand dunes achieve full surface sunlight and the installation of CPV is greatly increased. Further demand for concentrated photovoltaics will be increased over the forecast period in future solar projects in Morocco and Jordan.

Competitive Landscape and Key Players

– MagPowerSystems

– Zytech Solar

– Solar Junction

– SunPower Corporation

– Morgan Solar Inc.

– Abengoa

– BrightSource Energy

– ACWA Power

– Aalborg CSP

– SolarReserve

Mergers and acquisitions and the development of new goods are some of these players’ strategic initiatives. Many businesses have embraced the technology to produce solar cells by launching the multi-junction Solar Cell. Saint-Augustin Canada Electric (STACE) is one of the most significant acquisitions of Soitec solar CPV technology. Profitability for the scaling challenges currently faces manufacturers. In response to favorable environmental conditions and governmental support, Zytech Solar announced plans to enter both New Zealand and Australian markets.

For Customization Request – https://www.vynzresearch.com/energy-power/concentrated-photovoltaic-market/customize-report

VynZ Research

Call: +91-996-028-8381

Toll Free (U.S. and Canada): +1-888-253-3960

Email: enquiry@vynzresearch.com

Web: https://www.vynzresearch.com

Connect with Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

VynZ Research is a global market research firm offering research, analytics, and consulting services on business strategies. We have a recognized trajectory record and our research database is used by many renowned companies and institutions in the world to strategize and revolutionize business opportunities. The company focuses on providing valuable insights on various technology verticals such as Chemicals, Automotive, Transportation, Energy, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, ICT, and other emerging technologies. READ MORE…