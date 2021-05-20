Global Computer-Aided Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Market Expected to Rise at A High CAGR, Driving Robust Sales and Revenue till 2026

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Computer-Aided Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Market with analysis provides the insights which bring marketplace clearly into the focus and thus help organizations make better decisions. The market analysis report lists and studies the leading competitors, also provides the insights with strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market dynamics. The market document comprises professional and in-depth study on the current state which focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. This market research report makes available granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market. The finest report takes into account several key manufacturers which are based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.

Global Computer-Aided Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Market, By Product Type (CAD/CAM Systems, CAD/CAM Materials), Type (In-Lab and In-Office), Component (Dental Printers, Milling Machine, Scanners, Software and Others), Application (Crowns, Dentures, Bridges, Veneers, Inlays/Onlays, Cranial Flap Fixation, CMF Distraction, Temporomandibular Joint Replacement, MF Plate and Screw Fixation, Others), End Use (Neurosurgery & ENT, Orthognathic and Dental Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Dental Surgery, Oral Surgery, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028



Market Analysis and Insights: Global Computer-Aided Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Market

The computer-aided oral and maxillofacial surgery market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 7.55% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 1,510.25 million by 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on computer-aided oral and maxillofacial surgery market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The development in the healthcare infrastructure is escalating the growth of computer-aided oral and maxillofacial surgery market.

Major players:-

INVIBIO™, Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, 3M,., PLANMECA OY, A-DEC Inc., AMD Lasers, Biolase, Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent Marketing (India) Pvt. Ltd., Midmark Corporation, B&D DENTAL TECHNOLOGIES, DATRON AG, KaVo Dental, Institut Straumann AG, 3Shape A/S, IMPLANT PROTESIS DENTAL 2004, S.L, BioHorizons IPH, Inc, Nobel Biocare Services AG and Zimmer Biomet, among other domestic and global players.

Computer-Aided Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Market Scope and Market Size

The computer-aided oral and maxillofacial surgery market is segmented on the basis of product type, type, component, application and end use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of product type, the computer-aided oral and maxillofacial surgery market is segmented into CAD/CAM systems, CAD/CAM materials and others.

On the basis of type, the computer-aided oral and maxillofacial surgery market is segmented into in-lab and in-office.

On the basis of component, the computer-aided oral and maxillofacial surgery market is segmented into dental printers, milling machine, scanners, software and others.

On the basis of application, the computer-aided oral and maxillofacial surgery market is segmented into crowns, dentures, bridges, veneers, inlays/onlays, cranial flap fixation, CMF distraction, temporomandibular joint replacement, MF Plate and screw fixation and others.

On the basis of end use, the computer-aided oral and maxillofacial surgery market is segmented into neurosurgery & ENT, orthognathic and dental surgery, plastic surgery, dental surgery, oral surgery and others.

Competitive Landscape and Computer-Aided Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Market Share Analysis

The computer-aided oral and maxillofacial surgery market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to computer-aided oral and maxillofacial surgery market.

The computer-aided oral and maxillofacial surgery refers to the type of complex surgery that is performed with the aid of a computer. A rapid switching between the various modalities and viewing of superimposed images is enabled with the assistance of computer tomography (CT), Ultrasound (US) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) in relation to each other. Three-dimensional representations of soft and hard tissues are acquired by segmenting techniques.

The rise in the prevalence of dental and musculoskeletal problems acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of computer-aided oral and maxillofacial surgery market. The increase in the demand for minimally invasive surgeries among population because of the fast recovery and less pain compared to traditional surgeries and rise in the incidences of road accidents due to urbanization and industrialization accelerate the market growth. The surge in demand of dental cosmetic surgeries due to the rising consciousness regarding facial features and increase in utilization of intraoral scanners and open engineering arrangements further influence the market. Additionally, research and development activities, high demand for better, advanced dental solutions, growing edentulous population and surge in healthcare spending positively affects the computer-aided oral and maxillofacial surgery market. Furthermore, technological developments in the equipment extend profitable opportunity to the market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

On the other hand, high costs associated with the technology lack of reimbursement policies are expected to obstruct the market growth. Complications related to digital impression and Recall of products are projected to challenge the computer-aided oral and maxillofacial surgery market in the forecast period of 2021-2028.

This computer-aided oral and maxillofacial surgery market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on computer-aided oral and maxillofacial surgery market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Computer-Aided Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Market Country Level Analysis

The computer-aided oral and maxillofacial surgery market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, type, component, application and end use as referenced above.

The countries covered in the global computer-aided oral and maxillofacial surgery market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the computer-aided oral and maxillofacial surgery market because of the rise in incidences of dental caries, high patient awareness, and developed healthcare infrastructure within the region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow in the forecast period of 2021-2028 due to the growth in the aging population and rise in disposable income in this region.

The country section of the computer-aided oral and maxillofacial surgery market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure Growth Installed Base and New Technology Penetration

The computer-aided oral and maxillofacial surgery market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for computer-aided oral and maxillofacial surgery market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the computer-aided oral and maxillofacial surgery market. The data is available for historic period 2010-2019.

