Global Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAM) Software Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018 – 2024)

Industry Dynamics

Growth Drivers

The global computer-aided manufacturing software market has been driven by several key factors, predominantly increasing industrialization, increasing use of CAM software in packaging machinery, and increasing adoption of cloud technologies.

It has been observed that increasing industrialization leads to more manufacturing activities and CAM technology is implemented by various business organizations to work in an effective and efficient manner.

CAM is being highly adopted in different types of manufacturing markets as well as in the packaging industries. CAM is seeing a lot of advancements in the technology such as XML, cloud computing, and quantum computing that has users to increase the portability in designs, easy access to designs through cloud computing and require less infrastructure.

Moreover, the growing use of CAM software in packaging machinery increases the demand for computer-aided manufacturing software substantially and the introduction of cloud computing makes it more efficient and easily accessible, therefore making the market grow at a rapid pace.

Industry Ecosystem

Globally, computer-aided manufacturing software industry players are leveraging market growth through the development of innovative solutions in the computer-aided manufacturing software market.

Geographic Overview

Geographically, Asia-Pacific has accounted for the largest share in the computer-aided manufacturing software market by 2024, globally, and is predicted to grow significantly during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed to the increasing industrialization process in the region and the increasing adoption of cloud technology.

Competitive Insight

Key players in the computer-aided manufacturing software market are performing mergers and acquisitions in order to enhance their product offerings and further enable a cost-effective seamless experience to its users. For instance, the merger of Siemens and Vistagy Inc. had added several new software packages to provide users with seamless business operations. Furthermore, companies like Autodesk are ready to capitalize their resources in the computer-aided manufacturing software market.

Some of the key players operating in the global computer-aided manufacturing software market are Siemens AG (Siemens Plm Software, Inc., Bricsys NV, Caixa Technology Co. Ltd., Dassault Systems, Schott Systeme GmbH, PTC Inc., CNC Software Inc. (Mastercam), and ZWCAD Software Co. Ltd.

