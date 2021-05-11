Global Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Market size is valued at USD 1.38 billion in 2021| Avtec Inc., Caliber Public Safety, Carbyne, CentralSquare, Cody Systems

The global computer aided dispatch market size is valued at USD 1.38 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of +11% from 2021 to 2028.

Computer-aided dispatch, also called computer-assisted dispatch, is a method of dispatching taxicabs, couriers, field service technicians, mass transit vehicles or emergency services assisted by computer.

Record management systems (RMS) and computer-aided dispatch (CAD) systems are undergoing massive changes. Some RMS and CAD systems are ideal for large agencies, while others are tailor made for smaller departments.

CAD, or computer-aided design and drafting (CADD), is technology for design and technical documentation, which replaces manual drafting with an automated process. If you are a designer, drafter, architect or engineer, you have probably used 2D or 3D CAD programs such as AutoCAD or AutoCAD LT software.

CAD is an example of the pervasive effect computers were beginning to have on industry. Current computer-aided design software packages range from 2D vector-based drafting systems to 3D solid and surface modelers. It can also be used to design objects such as jewelry, furniture, appliances, etc.

Global Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Market Key Companies:-

Avtec Inc.

Caliber Public Safety

Carbyne

CentralSquare

Cody Systems

Corti

DoubleMap

ESO

Harris Computer

Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure

Mark43, Inc.

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Priority Dispatch Corp

RapidDeploy, Inc.

Southern Software, Inc.

Spillman Technologies, Inc

Traumasoft

Tyler Technologies

Verint Systems Inc. (NowForce)

Zetron

Zoll Medical Corporation

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 41.7% in 2019. This is attributed to the increasing demand for public safety solutions, changing regulations and policies, and the presence of advanced networking and communication infrastructure.

Global Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Market Component:-

Software

On-premise

Cloud-based

Services

Global Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Market by Application:-

Public Safety

Government & Defense

Transportation

Power & Utilities

Healthcare

Others

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is affecting the Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

Global Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Market by Geography Analysis:-

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Porter’s five force model and SWOT analysis are the key research tactics that have been incorporated while evaluating the market. It has also incorporated the strategic merger and acquisition activities undertaken by the key players in order to thrive on the growing demands for Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Market products. Additionally, an in-depth analysis has been done on the key factors that are affecting the players along with a systematic value chain exploration. A regional analysis has also been conducted by considering the global regions such as North America and Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East, Latin America and Africa. It understands the colossal potential in nations, for example, China, India, Japan, Australia, UAE, and Qatar. The entire report has been segmented into end-users, technology, applications, products and market competitors. It also evaluates the insights in a most lucrative format so that investors, stakeholders and shareholders can make a well-informed business decision.

The global Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Market report consists of enormous databases related to the traders and manufacturers who have high mechanical and specialized ranges of abilities, which are attributed to be the key factors responsible for the growth of the market.

Global Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Market Table of Content (TOC):-

Chapter 1 Global Market Overview

Chapter 2 Market Data Analysis

Chapter 3 Global Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Market Technical Data Analysis

Chapter 4 Market Government Policy and News

Chapter 5 Market Demand 2021

Chapter 6 Global Market Status and Forecast 2021-2028

Chapter 7 Global Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Market Key Vendors

Chapter 8 Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Strategy – Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Market Development Trend Analysis

Chapter 11 Global Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Market New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter12 Appendix

