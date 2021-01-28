Global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors 2020-2027||IBM Corporation, Riverain Technologies LLC., Median Technologies

A qualitative Computer Aided Detection market research report helps businesses make out opinions and motivations perfectly and plan their schedule. This report is perfect for precision and accuracy that will help to meet business requirements at affordable rates. By using this report, strengths and weaknesses as well as threats and opportunities for the business can be known. Defining the problem and objectives, collecting and generating market data with the supporting statistics, everything is performed in a streamlined process which makes this report highly accurate. A team of highly motivated and talented market analysts work constantly to form the best Computer Aided Detection marketing report.

Computer aided detection (CAD) market is expected to reach a market value of USD 2356.23 million by 2027 growing with the CAGR of 9.5% in the forecast period of 2020-2027. The increasing cases of cancer and rising awareness regarding health check-ups has been directly impacting the growth of computer aided detection (CAD) market.

The major players covered in the computer aided detection (CAD) market report are EDDA Technology, Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Hologic Inc., iCAD Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, IBM Corporation, Riverain Technologies LLC., Median Technologies, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Shimadzu Analytical (India) Pvt. Ltd., Carestream Health., Hitachi Medical Systems Europe Holding AG, ESAOTE SPA, Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd, Karyopharm among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Scope and Market Size

Computer aided detection (CAD) market is segmented on the basis of application, breast CAD imaging modalities, imaging modalities and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on application, the computer aided detection (CAD) market is segmented into breast cancer, lung cancer, colon/rectal cancer, prostate cancer, liver cancer, bone cancer, neurological/musculoskeletal/cardiovascular cancer. Breast cancer will dominate the market because of rising awareness among people regarding regular check-ups.

Computer aided detection (CAD) market has also been segmented on the basis of breast CAD imaging modalities into mammography, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound imaging, tomosynthesis, nuclear imaging. Mammography technology will hold the largest market share due to the increasing incidence of cancer.

Based on imaging modalities, the computer aided detection (CAD) market is segmented into X-ray imaging, computed tomography, ultrasound imaging, magnetic resonance, nuclear medicine imaging. X-ray will hold the largest market share because they are based on imaging techniques.

Computer aided detection (CAD) market has also been segmented on the basis of end-user into hospitals, diagnostic centers, research centers.

Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Country Level Analysis

Computer aided detection (CAD) market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, application, breast CAD imaging modalities, imaging modalities and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the computer aided detection (CAD) market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the computer aided detection (CAD) market due to increasing research and adoption of new technologies, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 because increasing cost effective technologies along with rising demand for medical tourism and government initiatives.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

