Global Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Software Market – Analysis and Forecast (2019-2025)

The global software market for computer-aided design (CAD) is estimated to hit USD

14.2 bn in 2019 and is projected to rise to USD 7.4 trillion over the forecast period.

More use of CAD software in automotive and manufacturing industries is the factor

responsible for the growth of CAD software across the globe.

The technology is used to segment the global market in CAD software into 2D and

3D CAD software. 3D CAD generated greater revenues in 2019 compared with 2D

CAD in the global CAD software market and is also expected to play a leading role in

the technology over the forecast period. The growth of the global 3D CAD software

market is driven by increasing demand for drawing efficiency and accuracy, along

with increasing 3D penetration across different application fields.

The global CAD software market is divided into solid, surface, and wire-frame models

based on models. Among these, the strong model made the larger revenues in the

global CAD market and, because of the increase in focus on accurate product design

and professional product prototyping is also expected to record the highest growth

during the forecast period.

In the global CAD software market, automotive applications contributed the largest

income. Complexity is growing across the board to place immense pressure on

engineering organizations to make product design more efficient and quicker. With

the worldwide demand for innovative, safe, and reliable goods pinning their

expectations, automakers are bound to implement the latest design software in new

models and designs.

CAD allows car manufacturers to easily change and refine their design with high

accuracy and cover all the characteristics of the product. In other application areas,

such as industrial machines, aerospace, defense, and health care, the demand for

advanced CAD software is gaining great prominence.

In recent years there has been increased demand for quality automotive products.

Users are focused more than the brand value on quality products. This resulted in many

manufacturers on the market making a major recall of products. Designers are

planning advanced solutions and tools offered by CAD software to align design and

product development with error-free production, as millions of interconnected

vehicles will be on the road in the coming years. CAD plays a major role in the

production of every part of the automotive industry, ensuring maximum quality and

precision.

CAD software has to gain the significant interest of designers in producing less

vulnerable automotive products because of increased investment in Research and

Development (R&D) by-product manufacturers to compete in the marketplace. It

also reduces the recalls of product and enables complex simulations as to how new

product designs comply with the real forces and function while speeding up the time for

marketing.

North America is geographically the biggest contributor to CAD software. The

growing use of CAD for the prototyping of products before production is fuelling

demand in the aerospace and automotive industries. The design method contributes

a small proportion to the overall cost of production in both industries. However,

design time varies often and may reflect up to 40% of the total cost of the project.

In this relation, CAD plays an important role in minimizing this cost in time.

Due to the rise in the usage of CAD software in the medical sector to provide better

health care to citizens, Asia-Pacific is planned to achieve the highest growth rate

during the report. Furthermore, the use of CAD in the health sector allows doctors to

design devices that make people with disabilities independent of the needs of health

staff. In cancer patients, CAD is also being commonly used to help the

reconstruction of breast tissue, which improves market growth.

Dassault Systèmes SE, Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., PTC Inc., Trimble Inc.,

Gstarsoft Co., Ltd., Hexagon AG, 3D Systems Corporation, IronCAD, AO Nanosoft,

SolidCAM GmbH and CNC Software Inc., AVEVA Group plc. are major players

operating on the international CAD software market.

Latest News Update

More advanced drawing kits are CAD packages. To produce detailed design plans

and technical drawings, they are used by engineers, designers, and designers. CAD

the software provides all the characteristics of regular drawing software but can also

offer:

 More precision (the job can be performed in 1/72 of an inch)

 In 2D, 3D, 2D CAD, and 3D CAD, artifacts and designs can be generated

 Photos from any perspective can be viewed

 Good choices for scaling, rotation, and reflection

 Tech pieces libraries that can be imported

 Cost Estimation connects to packages

