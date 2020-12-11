Global Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Software Market 2020 Industry Share, Growth Opportunity, Technology Innovation and Top Manufacturers Survey by 2025

The report “Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Software Market by Technology (2D Software, 3D Software), by Model (Solid, Surface, Wireframe), by Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), by Level (Professional, Intermediate, Beginner), by Application (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Arts, Others) – Global Forecast to 2025″, market was valued at USD 9.1 billion in 2019 and is predicted to reach USD 14.2 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The rapid development of software-as-a-service (SaaS) apps has created huge opportunities for the growth of the global CAD software market. There is huge demand for accessing CAD data on portable device platforms such as smartphones and tablets from various users, including large and small enterprises. Regions such as Asia-Pacific, with ongoing adoption of new technology through mobile platforms, are in demand for critical drawing and drafting apps capable of replacing desktops, to design their products.

To Get free PDF Sample Copy of the Report (with covid 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.vynzresearch.com/ict-media/computer-aided-design-cad-software-market/request-sample

Market Segmentation

Insight by Technology

Based on technology, the global CAD software market is divided into two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) CAD software. 3D CAD contributed larger revenue to the global CAD software market in 2019 as against 2D CAD, and is also expected to be the leading technology throughout the forecast period. Increase in demand for drawing efficiency and accuracy along with increasing penetration of 3D across various application areas are the major factors driving the growth of the global 3D CAD software market.

Insight by Model

Based on model, the global CAD software market is categorized into solid, surface and wire-frame models. Among these, solid model contributed the largest revenue to the global CAD market, and is also expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period owing to the surge in the focus on precise designing and professional product prototyping.

Insight by Application

Automotive application has been contributing largest revenue in the global CAD software market. Complexity is rising everywhere, putting tremendous pressure on engineering organizations to become more effective, and faster with respect to product designing. As automakers across the globe are pinning their hopes on rising demand of advance, safe and reliable products, they are bound to introduce new variants and designs with latest designing software. CAD enables automakers to easily change and refine a design with high precision, covering all the features and dimensions of a particular product. The demand for advanced CAD software is also gaining high prominence in other application areas such as industrial machinery, aerospace, defense, and healthcare.

Get Extra Discount @ : https://www.vynzresearch.com/ict-media/computer-aided-design-cad-software-market/customize-report

Global CAD Software Market Coverage

Technology Insight and Forecast 2015-2025

Two-Dimensional (2D) Software

Three-Dimensional (3D) Software

Model Insight and Forecast 2015-2025

Solid

Surface

Wireframe

Deployment Insight and Forecast 2015-2025

On-Premises

Cloud

Level Insight and Forecast 2015-2025

Professional (Pro)

Intermediate

Beginner

Application Insight and Forecast 2015-2025

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Arts

Others

Browse Related Report

Global cold chain market : https://bit.ly/3kuDTjh

Global Service Integration and Management (SIAM) Market : https://bit.ly/3mlXH8S

Global Hospital Lighting Market : https://bit.ly/3mmH2SX

About VynZ Research :

VynZ Research is a market research firm offering research, analytics, and consulting services on business strategies. The company focuses on providing valuable insights on various technology verticals such as Chemicals, Automotive, Transportation, Energy, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, ICT and other emerging technologies. VynZ Research assists enterprises to take strategic decisions for helping their businesses to grow. The reports developed by VynZ are based on market facts that include comprehensive analysis and quantification of market drivers, industry dynamics, opportunities, challenges, threats, and market shares and anticipated new trends & technologies arising across wide range of industries.

Contact Us:

VynZ Research

Call: +91-996-028-8381

Toll Free (U.S. and Canada): +1-888-253-3960

Email: enquiry@vynzresearch.com

Web: https://www.vynzresearch.com