Global Compression Therapy Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global compression therapy market is expected to grow from $3.23 billion in 2020 to $3.44 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The compression therapy market is expected to reach $4.28 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.6%.

The compression therapy market consists of sales of compression therapy products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in the manufacturing of compression therapy products. Compression therapy is the application of elastic or inelastic wraps or garments that exert sustained external pressure over the lower extremities to relieve venous congestion thereby reducing edema and promoting the return of venous blood to the heart.

The compression therapy market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

3M Health Care, ArjoHuntleigh, BSN Medical, Medi GmbH & Co KG, PAUL HARTMANN AG, SIGVARIS MANAGEMENT AG, Tactile Medical, DJO Global Inc., ConvaTec Inc., ArjoHuntleigh, Julius Zorn GmbH, Bio Compression Systems Inc, Medtronic Plc, Smith & Nephew PLC, Covidien plc, Sanyleg S.r.l., Cardinal Health Inc., and Thuasne SA.

The global compression therapy market is segmented –

1) By Product: Compression Pumps, Compression Stockings, Compression Bandages, Compression Tapes

2) By Technique: Static Compression Therapy, Dynamic Compression Therapy

3) By Application: Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis Treatment, Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment, Others

The compression therapy market report describes and explains the global compression therapy market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The compression therapy report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global compression therapy market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global compression therapy market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

