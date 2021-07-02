Global Compression Stockings Market Expected to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2026 | Spanx Inc., Triumph International Corporation, 2XU Pty Ltd., Leonisa, Ann Chery
North America accounted for nearly 40.4% share of the Compression Stockings market
According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, “Compression Stockings Market by product type, age group and distribution channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026,” the global Compression Stockings market size was valued at $1.6 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $2.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2026. In 2018, North America accounted for nearly 40.4% share of the Compression Stockings market.
“Some of the key compression stockings companies consider online channel as one of the effective tools in promoting their products and services among target segment, due to increase in internet penetration across the globe.”
Over the years, the compression stocking segment has endured higher level of evolution in terms of product offerings. Taking in account customers’ desire of convenience in using any kind of healthcare products, some of the key manufacturers in global compression stockings market have strategized on introducing novel and unique products. For example, VenoPower brand of Tacco has introduced compression sock free design, which helps to increase the blood circulation by 26%. Unlike compression socks which only stimulate the calf muscle to assist in circulation, VenoPower activates both the calf and venous foot pump simultaneously. Hence, innovation is considered to be an influential compression stockings market trend.
Apart from innovation, aesthetics in compression stocking is another key factors that helps draw the attention of target customers in the global market. Initially, compression stockings were available in traditional medical care designs and fabrics that tend to be unattractive. However, in the recent past, compression stocking manufacturers strategized on launching fashion-oriented products that cater to growing customer requirements.
For instance, in 2017, Comrad, one of the key manufacturers in global compression stockings market, launched a new line of compression stockings that feature alluring prints and modern styles. Hence improvisation in compression stockings will be an influential factor during the forecast period.
The global market is segmented on the basis of product type, demography, distribution channel and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into knee high and thigh high. Based on demography, the market is classified into men and women. By distribution channel the market is divided into departmental stores and E-commerce. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, Spain, UK, Italy, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and rest of LAMEA).
Key Findings of the Study
In 2018, by type, the thigh-high segment accounted for around higher value compression stockings market share, i.e., 55.9%.
In 2018, depending on demography, the men segment is expected to register a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast.
Key players profiled in the compression stockings industry include Spanx Inc., Triumph International Corporation, 2XU Pty Ltd., Leonisa, Ann Chery, Colfax Corporation (DJO Global), I-Runner, European Lingerie Group, Creswell Sock Mills, and Zhende Medical Group.
