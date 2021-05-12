Global Compression Socks Market Was Valued At US$ 550 MN, and is Expected To Exhibit A CAGR Of 5% during The Forecast Period (2019–2029

Increasing investments toward the development of new compression socks and distribution by key stakeholders are major factors expected to boost the growth of the compression socks market. The global compression socks market was valued at US$ 550 Mn in 2019, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2019–2029).

Compression Socks Market – Scope of the Report

Recently published a market study on the global compression socks market. The study provides detailed assessment of key market dynamics, including the drivers, trends, opportunities restraints, and detailed information about the compression socks market structure. The market study presents exclusive information about how the compression socks market will grow during the forecast period (2019-2029).

Key indicators of market growth, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth of the market and compound annual growth rate (CAGR), are explained in a comprehensive manner. Other information includes definition, drivers and opportunity analysis by region and by product type, which helps in the deep understanding of the market segment details by researchers, suppliers, manufactures, and distributors. This information can help readers understand the quantitative growth prospects of the compression socks market during the forecast period.

The study is relevant for manufacturers, physicians, suppliers, distributors, and investors, and can help them in developing appropriate strategies to grow in the market. Business researcher, shareholders, and industry experts can leverage the information and data presented in study.

The study also includes statistics as well as facts related to the macroeconomics factors that are impacting developments in the market. It also offers actionable insights based on future trends in the compression socks market. Furthermore, small businesses and new entrants in the compression socks market too can make use of the information presented in this study, based on which, they can make appropriate business decisions in order to gain momentum in the market.

Study on the compression socks market offers information divided into four important segments— by product, application, distribution channel, and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about the important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Questions Answered in Compression Socks Market Report

Which regions will continue to remain the most profitable regional markets for compression socks market players?

Which factors will induce a change in the demand for compression socks during the assessment period?

What are the different opportunities available for emerging players in the compression socks market?

How are supply-side and demand-side drivers impacting the compression socks market?

How will changing trends impact the compression socks market?

How can market players capture the low-hanging opportunities in the compression socks market in developed regions?

Which companies are leading the compression socks market?

What are the winning strategies of stakeholders in the compression socks market to upscale their position in this landscape?

Key Takeaways of Compression Socks Market Study

Based on product, graduated compression socks contributed around 60% value share in the global compression socks market in 2018 , owing to their potential use in the treatment of chronic venous disease and edema.

value share in the global compression socks market in , owing to their potential use in the treatment of chronic venous disease and edema. Growing prevalence of varicose veins around the globe and the high adoption of compression socks during its recovery are expected to result in a notable market share of the varicose veins segment in the compression socks market.

Hospitals and online sales, both combined, contributed around three-fourth of value share in the compression socks market, due to their high service and increasing demand among patients.

North America captured the highest revenue share of 40% , and is expected to be the most lucrative region in the global compression socks market during the forecast period.

, and is expected to be the most lucrative region in the global compression socks market during the forecast period. Lack of standardization and difference in comfort level between brands are expected to adversely affect the growth of the compression socks market around the globe, to some extent.

Compression Socks Market: Research Methodology

In this study, a unique research methodology is utilized to conduct extensive research on the growth of the compression socks market, and reach conclusions on the future growth parameters of the market. This research methodology is a combination of primary and secondary research, which helps analysts ensure accuracy and reliability of the conclusions.

Secondary resources referred to by analysts during the production of the compression socks market study include statistics from government healthcare organizations, medicines journals, research journals, press release, annual reports, white papers, directories, and databases. Analysts have interviewed senior managers, product portfolio managers, CEOs, VPs, marketing/product managers, and market intelligence managers, who contributed to the development of this report as a primary resource.

Comprehensive information acquired from primary and secondary resources acts as validation from companies in the compression socks market, and makes projections on the growth prospects of the compression socks market more accurate and reliable.

