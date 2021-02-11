Global Composite Cylinders Market is Anticipated to Observe a CAGR of 6.4% during the Forecast Period

The world market size for Composite Cylinders will hit USD 940 million by 2025, from USD 690 million by 2020 and 6.4% by CAGR between 2020 and 2025.

Thanks to their unique properties such as lightweight and not corrosive, composite cylinders are used more and more in developed and developing countries. Furthermore, they can be used as an alternative to steel cylinders. This reduces the cost of production and increases the company’s sales growth. As a result, many producer investments in the composite cylinder industry have been gradually growing. Furthermore, the composite polymers are UV safe, non-corrosive and explosion-proof. Due to this, the demand for gas and oil products is rising, these stain proof and translucent properties help measure or suggest gas in the cylinder. Furthermore, these cylinders can be transported easily because they are lightweight. This aspect also contributes to reducing transport costs.

Composite LPG cylinder composed and attached with resin are composed of helically woven fibre. They represent a significant shift to a new generation technology that has desirable characteristics, including 100% recyclable and UV-resistant characteristics, to name a few.

Composite cylinders on the safety front boast not to be explosive, even if engulfed in flames. The composite solution is unusual in that the composition is transparent and allows for an easy visibility in the previously impossible LP gas levels, in addition to being fifty per cent lighter than traditional stainless-steel cylinders.

The growth of the composite cylinder market can nevertheless be hampered by environmental products and governmental strict policies. Continuous raw material availability and customer knowledge are also one of the most significant challenges to the composite cylinder industry. Due to increased demand from the packaging and electronics industry, the composite cylinder external casing material segment is expected to develop strongly over the forecast period. Due to its lightweight and energy saving applications, such as electronics transportation, wooden materials or other items, the growing application of composite cylinder systems has been having a positive effect.

The size of the demand for composite cylinder is expected to rise significantly from 2019 to 2025. The composite cylinders will be expanding with rising demand for lightweight storage solutions combined with the growing amount of natural gas vehicles. The industry landscape would be increased by continuous urbanization along with an increasingly increasing population.

The growing transport industry, combined with the strict safety requirements for safe gas transport, would drive the market share of the composite cylinders. The growing adoption and easy handling of the product would improve the market landscape due to its explosion bearing ability. The composite cylinder consists of a transparent structure that allows the consumer to see the amount of gas clearly.

These cylinders are commonly used in different industries, including help for life, leisure industries and other industries. Moreover, strict environmental policies for the manufacture of these cylinders would have a negative effect on the growth of the company. In the manufacturing process, however, recycled material is used to minimize cost of product and its effect on the environment. Due to growing R&D efforts and the favourable government rules to encourage LPG adoption, the composite cylinders market is expected to expand.

Market Segmentation of Global Composite Cylinder

By Outer Casing Material

Glass Fibers

Carbon Fibers

High Density Polyethylene

Other (medical, aerospace, marine and defense)

By End Use Industry

Household Purpose

Hotels and Restaurants

Industrial Fuel

Industrial Process

Automotive

Competitive Landscape and Key players of Global Composite Cylinder Market

Luxfer Gas Cylinders

AMS Composite Cylinders

Hexagon Composites ASA

FABER INDUSTRIES S.P.A

Dragerwerk

Worthington Cylinders

Sinoma

Quantum Technologies

Aburi Composites

HITACHI

KOMATSU

Vektra Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA.

There is a very large concentration in the global composite cylinders industry. Luxfer Gas Cylinder, Hexagon Composites, Aburi Composites, Faber Industry and Worthington Cylinders are all leading producers in North America and Europe.

