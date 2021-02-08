Global Composite Cylinders Market – Analysis and Forecast (2020-2025)

The world market size for Composite Cylinders will hit USD 940 million by 2025, from USD 690 million by 2020 and 6.4% by CAGR between 2020 and 2025.

Rising demand for gas would drive market growth in emerging economies mainly India and China. The increased use of natural gas as the key source of fuel between different sectors, including manufacturing and construction plants, would further improve the market outlook. Emerging concern about the inventory expense of storing traditional steel cylinders is propelling the size of the composite cylinders industry. Colored outer shell and bar codes are provided for easy monitoring and handling of the devices. It also consists of integrated chips that provide details on the product age. Increasing energy requirements, along with restricted pipeline deployment due to the diversity of the ground and the complexity of the way, drive growth in the demand for composite cylinders.

The global composite cylinder market will be powered by an expansion in the household segment. Composite cylinder is commonly used in homes and hotels for cooking purposes. They are commonly used in hospitals, naval, chemical and spacecraft as oxygen cylinders. Oxygen, nitrogen, and hydrogen cylinders are also used in the chemical industry in reactions of chemical processing. CNG cylinders are widely used as fuel for automobiles in the automotive industry. Composite cylinders are commonly used for scuba diving because they are lighter in weight.

Asia Pacific is one of Composite Cylinder’s fastest-growing markets by area. An increasing chemical and packaging industry in different developing and developed countries is likely to boost demand for composite cylinders. Other driving forces in the Asia Pacific world of composite cylinders include a greater understanding of composite cylinders and a rapid industrialization in developing economies. Moreover, North America is estimated to have a significant share of the world market for composite cylinders because of its high per-capita consumption of goods.

Some of the major players operating in the global composite cylinders market include Luxfer Gas Cylinders, AMS Composite Cylinders, Hexagon Composites ASA, FABER INDUSTRIES S.P.A, Dragerwerk, Worthington Cylinders, Sinoma, Quantum Technologies, Aburi Composites, and HITACHI.

