Global Composite Cylinders Market – Analysis and Forecast (2020-2025) The world market size for Composite Cylinders will hit USD 940 million by 2025, from USD 690 million by 2020 and 6.4% by CAGR between 2020 and 2025.

The world market size for Composite Cylinders will hit USD 940 million by 2025, from USD 690 million by 2020 and 6.4% by CAGR between 2020 and 2025.

Thanks to their unique properties such as lightweight and not corrosive, composite cylinders are used more and more in developed and developing countries. Furthermore, they can be used as an alternative to steel cylinders. This reduces the cost of production and increases the company’s sales growth. As a result, many producer investments in the composite cylinder industry have been gradually growing. Furthermore, the composite polymers are UV safe, non-corrosive, and explosion-proof. Due to this, the demand for gas and oil products is rising, these stain proof and translucent properties help measure or suggest gas in the cylinder. Furthermore, these cylinders can be transported easily because they are lightweight. This aspect also contributes to reducing transport costs.

For Free Sample Report- https://www.vynzresearch.com/energy-power/composite-cylinders-market/request-sample

Market Segmentation of Global Composite Cylinder

By Outer Casing Material

Glass Fibers

Carbon Fibers

High-Density Polyethylene

Other (medical, aerospace, marine, and defense)

The high-density polyethylene group was one of the most important outdoor casing materials and is projected in the coming years to remain the largest category. The rise in the category of high-density polyethylene is primarily based on its lightweight features and higher performance benefits.

By Tank Type

Type I

Type II

Type III

Type IV

Based on type III and type IV cylinders, the global LPG composite market is segmented. Type IV is the most common type of cylinder on the LPG composite market. During the forecast era, the cylinder type is expected to be greater and faster to develop. All the main composite manufacturers of LPG cylinders are only present in type IV tanks. The cylinders Type IV provides the highest weight reduction and increased explosive pressure in contrast to the cylinders Type I and Type III.

By End-Use Industry

Household Purpose

Hotels and Restaurants

Industrial Fuel

Industrial Process

Automotive

The global composite cylinder market will be powered by an expansion in the household segment. The composite cylinder is commonly used in homes and hotels for cooking purposes. They are commonly used in hospitals, naval, chemical, and spacecraft as oxygen cylinders. Oxygen, nitrogen, and hydrogen cylinders are also used in the chemical industry in reactions of chemical processing. CNG cylinders are widely used as fuel for automobiles in the automotive industry. Composite cylinders are commonly used for scuba diving because they are lighter in weight.

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Regional research in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World of the worldwide composite cylinder industry is split. Asia Pacific is one of Composite Cylinder’s fastest-growing markets by area. An increasing chemical and packaging industry in different developing and developed countries is likely to boost demand for composite cylinders. Other driving forces in the Asia Pacific world of composite cylinders include a greater understanding of composite cylinders and a rapid industrialization in developing economies. Moreover, North America is estimated to have a significant share of the world market for composite cylinders because of its high per-capita consumption of goods.

Competitive Landscape and Key players of Global Composite Cylinder Market

Luxfer Gas Cylinders

AMS Composite Cylinders

Hexagon Composites ASA

FABER INDUSTRIES S.P.A

Dragerwerk

Worthington Cylinders

Sinoma

Quantum Technologies

Aburi Composites

HITACHI

KOMATSU

Vektra Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA.

There is a very large concentration in the global composite cylinder industry. Luxfer Gas Cylinder, Hexagon Composites, Aburi Composites, Faber Industry, and Worthington Cylinders are all leading producers in North America and Europe.

For Customization Request – https://www.vynzresearch.com/energy-power/composite-cylinders-market/customize-report

VynZ Research

Call: +91-996-028-8381

Toll Free (U.S. and Canada): +1-888-253-3960

Email: enquiry@vynzresearch.com

Web: https://www.vynzresearch.com

Connect with Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

VynZ Research is a global market research firm offering research, analytics, and consulting services on business strategies. We have a recognized trajectory record and our research database is used by many renowned companies and institutions in the world to strategize and revolutionize business opportunities. The company focuses on providing valuable insights on various technology verticals such as Chemicals, Automotive, Transportation, Energy, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, ICT, and other emerging technologies. READ MORE…