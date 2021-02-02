Global Complex Disease Treatment Market | Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, UCB SA, Solvay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Allergan plc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Celgene Corporation, and AbbVie Inc.

Key Highlights:

In June 2019, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Sanofi have announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have approved Dupixent® (dupilumab). Dupixent® is used to treat chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis (CRSwNP) in adults.

In July 2019, Pfizer Inc. has announced the successful completion of its acquisition with Array BioPharma Inc., through advancing science for the development, discovery, and commercialization of targeted small molecule medicines to treat cancer and other diseases.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global complex disease treatment market accounted for US$ XX billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of diseases and region.

By disease, the global complex disease treatment market is segmented into asthma, diabetes, epilepsy, hypertension, manic depression, schizophrenia, and others.

By region, North America holds a significant growth rate for the global market in the recent years. Following Europe and Asia Pacific, especially Japan, are in line showing potential for the treatment of complex diseases over the period of eight years. In Middle East and Africa region the global market growth will depict slightly, owing to low awareness of complex diseases and hence their treatments over the forecast period.

The report “Global Complex Disease Treatment Market, By Disease (Asthma, Diabetes, Epilepsy, Hypertension, Manic Depression, Schizophrenia, and Others), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global complex disease treatment market is projected to grow from US$ XX billion in 2019 to US$ XX billion by 2029. Global complex disease treatment market is driven by rising prevalence of the complex diseases like diabetes, asthma, epilepsy, etc. across the globe. In addition, development of new drugs and innovation in the treatment options has led to the growth of the global market. The recent drug developed in the global market includes Ozempic, Briviact, Lithobid, Dupixent, and Vraylar. Further, healthcare infrastructure development has also flourished growth of the global complex disease market. Advancement in the development and research sector for drugs is increasing growth of the global market. Moreover, use of the personalized treatments and novel drugs is expected to fuel growth of the global market over the forecast period. Nevertheless, reimbursement schemes in developed economies are leading the growth in demand for complex disease treatments and thereby creating vigorous opportunities for growth of the global market in developed countries.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “ Global Complex Disease Treatment Market”, By Disease (Asthma, Diabetes, Epilepsy, Hypertension, Manic Depression, Schizophrenia, and Others) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global complex disease treatment market includes Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, UCB SA, Solvay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Allergan plc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Celgene Corporation, and AbbVie Inc.