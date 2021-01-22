Global Companion Diagnostics Market: Global Forecast and Analysis 2020-2030 | Roche Diagnostics GmbH, Agilent Technologies, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Abbott Laboratories Inc., Ventana Medical Systems, Inc., etc.

The report “Global Companion Diagnostics Market, By Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Immuno Histo Chemistry (IHC), In Situ Hybridization (ISH), and Next-Generation Sequencing), By Therapeutic Area (Oncology (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, and Gastric Cancer), Cardiovascular, Central Nervous System, Auto Immune and Inflammation, and Virology), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global companion diagnostics market is projected to grow from US$ 3.6 Billion in 2020 to US$ 9.8 billion by 2029. Rising number of approvals for companion diagnostic devices by health authorities for treatment of different diseases is a key factor driving growth of the global companion diagnostics market. In addition, in 2017, for instance, US FDA approved a companion diagnostic genetic test to select patients with metastatic colorectal cancer for treatment with the drug Vectibix. Furthermore, increasing number of cases of cancer over the globe is other factor expected to fuel growth of the target market. Increasing demand for next-generation sequencing (NGS) and clinical trials to boost the adoption of companion diagnostics are in turn factors expected to create lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the global companion diagnostics market.

Request Sample Copy: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/490

Key Highlights:

In May 2018, for instance, QIAGEN N.V. and Freenome Inc.; major players of the target market, has collaborated in order to improve companion diagnostic development.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global companion diagnostics market accounted for US$ 3.6 Billion in 2020 and is projected to register a CAGR of 11.9% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of technology, therapeutic area, and region.

By technology, the in situ hybridization (ISH) is a segment accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to its excellent properties such as reliability, reproducibility, sensitivity, and accuracy in comparison to other techniques.

By therapeutic area, the oncology segment is accounted for major revenue share in 2018 due to increasing prevalence of various types of cancer, surge in cancer research, and rise in geriatric population globally.

By region, North America companion diagnostics market accounted for major revenue share in the global companion diagnostics market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This is attributed to presence of well established companion diagnostics brands in the countries in the region. Well-developed healthcare infrastructure and increasing number of product approvals by the US FDA and Health Canada in the region are some major factors expected to support growth of the North America market over the forecast period. The market in Europe is expected to account for second-highest revenue share in 2018.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Companion Diagnostics Market”, By Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Immuno Histo Chemistry (IHC), In Situ Hybridization (ISH), and Next-Generation Sequencing), By Therapeutic Area (Oncology (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, and Gastric Cancer), Cardiovascular, Central Nervous System, Auto Immune and Inflammation, and Virology), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

Links

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Companion-Diagnostics-Market-By-490

The prominent player operating in the global companion diagnostics market includes Roche Diagnostics GmbH, Agilent Technologies, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Abbott Laboratories Inc., Ventana Medical Systems, Inc., bioMerieux Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc., Leica Microsystems GmbH, Resonance Health Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is a specialized market research, analytics, marketing and business strategy, and solutions company that offer strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high value opportunities in the target business area. Also, we help our client to address business challenges and provide best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com