Global Community Oncology Services Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global community oncology services market is expected to decline from $70.98 billion in 2020 to $70.78 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.3%. The slow decline is attributed to COVID-19 restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The community oncology services market is expected to reach $69.97 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of -0.2%.

The community oncology services market consists of sales of community oncology services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) of health practitioners who practice community oncology as a private physician-owned business not part of a hospital or academic or medical teaching institution. The community oncology practice may be only a single oncologist, with one office and a support staff of physician extenders, nurses, pharmacists, or pharmacy technicians and other staff. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The community oncology services market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the community oncology services market are Community Care Physicians P.C., Nebraska Cancer Specialists, US Oncology, Inc. (McKesson Corporation), Tufts Medical Center., Doctors Medical Center, Oncology Specialists, S.C., and Baptist Cancer Center.

The global community oncology services market is segmented –

1) By Type: Small Community Oncology Clinics, Medium Community Oncology Clinics, Large Community Oncology Clinics

2) By Cancer Type: Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Liver Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Skin Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Blood Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Others

3) By Therapy Type: Medical Oncology, Radiation Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Others

The community oncology services market report describes and explains the global community oncology services market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The community oncology services report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global community oncology services market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global community oncology services market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

