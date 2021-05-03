Global Community Acquired Pneumonia (CAP) Market Report Enhancement 2021 With Latest Technology & Future Scope |KYORIN Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., AstraZeneca Plc, BioAegis Therapeutics

Global Community Acquired Pneumonia (CAP) Market: Overview

Community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) has been a leading cause of mortality among people with infectious diseases and affects people of all age groups. CAP is mainly bacterial in nature and can be caused by a wide range of microorganisms; the most common being streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumococcus). Other pathogens include Haemophilus influenzae, mycoplasma pneumoniae, Chlamydia pneumoniae, and Legionella sp.

Read Report Overview: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/community-acquired-pneumonia-market.html

Increasing prevalence of specific risk factors for CAP in patients has contributed to rising incidence of the infection across various regions. The infection accounts for a significant number of hospital admissions every year. Fuelled by substantial economic and clinical burden of the infection worldwide, a host of treatment modalities to manage CAP has recently emerged. They focus on managing antimicrobial resistance for the most common pathogens, particularly among geriatric population, and evaluating the various vaccination options to prevent these infections. In addition, advancement in diagnostic technologies has increased awareness related to disease incidence, especially in developed nations, thereby fuelling the growth of the market.

The report offers in-depth insight into the key drivers and restraints, current diagnostic trends, emerging treatment modalities, regulatory landscape, market share and size of major segments, and competitive landscape. The strategically motivated insights help various stakeholders gain a better understanding of the market dynamics and identify imminent investment pockets.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=4314

Global Community Acquired Pneumonia (CAP) Market: Trends and Opportunities

Rising prevalence of CAP across various regions and the increasing awareness regarding the related diagnostics and therapeutics are the key factors propelling the market. An expanding ageing population, especially in developed countries, is associated with comorbid disease conditions, which has stimulated the demand for advanced CAP treatments. In addition, the concomitant incidence of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection among adult population has increased the morbidity of CAP in some regions, catalyzing the market growth.

However, the rising case of antibiotic-resistant pathogens has hindered the efficacy of antimicrobial treatments and vaccines. This is likely to impede the growth of the market to an extent. Nevertheless, numerous clinical studies in understanding the etiology of the infection and the launch of new biomarkers that help in better risk stratification of patients affected by CAP are crucial developments creating promising opportunities for market players. In addition, the release of the newer pneumococcal conjugate vaccines is anticipated to expand the treatment modalities of CAP.

Looking for a complete analysis of competitive dynamics? , Get the PDF Sample Copy of this report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=4314

Global Community Acquired Pneumonia (CAP) Market: Regional Outlook

Europe and North America are prominent markets for community acquired pneumonia. The growth of the regional markets is expected to be driven by robust healthcare infrastructure and increasing awareness about the availability of advanced biomarkers and diagnostic tests. The advent of new treatment therapies, including vaccines, is anticipated to boost the regional market.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR over the forecast period. Expanding healthcare infrastructure, driven by booming medical tourism in developed and developing countries, and substantial government funding to augment healthcare facilities are the key factors spurring the demand for CAP treatments in Asia Pacific. Furthermore, increasing discretionary spending on healthcare in various countries is expected to propel the Asia Pacific market in the coming years.

Companies mentioned in the report

Major players operating in the CAP market include KYORIN Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., AstraZeneca Plc, BioAegis Therapeutics, Inc., Biotest AG, and Pfizer Inc. Key strategies adopted by companies to consolidate their presence across major regions are mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations.

Contact

Transparency Market Research,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/