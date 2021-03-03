Global Commercial Vehicles Market worth US$ 428.0 Billion 2029 with a CAGR of 5.3 %

The report “Global Commercial Vehicles Market, By Product (Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), Heavy Trucks, and Buses & Coaches), By End Use (Industrial, Mining Construction, Logistics, Passenger Transportation, and Others), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global commercial vehicles market is projected to grow from US$ 268.6 billion in 2020 to US$ 428.0billion by 2029. Growing urbanization and increasing spending on infrastructure development in emerging economies are major factor driving growth of the global commercial vehicles market. In addition, network services such as accident warnings, weather reports, traffic data, and updates on roadwork provide numerous benefits, including enhanced safety and preventing unauthorized access to vehicles is anticipated to boost the global market growth. Furthermore, adoption of electric vehicles and semi autonomous commercial vehicles are expected to positively support growth of the global commercial vehicle market over the forecast period. Key Highlights:

In August 2018, for instance, Ashok Leyland Ltd. has announced the winning of an order from Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) for the supply of 300 Ashok Leyland buses.

In March 2019, for instance, VOLVO AB and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) had launched World’s first full size autonomous electric bus Volvo 7900 Electric bus.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global commercial vehicles market accounted for US$ 268.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a CAGR of 5.3 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product, end use, and region.

By product, the light commercial vehicle segment accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to the dynamic nature of these vehicles which enables them to be modified and be used for transportation of passengers and goods. These vehicles are cost-effective and aid in reducing emissions, which also boosts segment growth.

By end use, the logistics segment accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to increasing trade activities worldwide, is expected to boost the segment over the forecast period.

By region, North America commercial vehicles market accounted for major revenue share of the global commercial vehicles market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Increase in financing options, continuous investment in infrastructure development, and rising focus of governments on in-house automotive production are major factors positively impacting growth of the countries of the North America region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for second-highest revenue share in 2019.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “ Global Commercial Vehicles Market”, By Product (Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), Heavy Trucks, and Buses & Coaches), By End Use (Industrial, Mining Construction, Logistics, Passenger Transportation, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global Commercial Vehicles market includes Ashok Leyland Ltd., Bosch Rexroth AG, Daimler Ag, Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., TATA Motors Ltd., VOLVO AB, Xiamen Golden Dragon Bus Co., Ltd., and General Motors Company.

Table of Contents

Research Objective and Assumption Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations Market Purview Report Description Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary Market Snippet, By Product Market Snippet, By End Use Market Snippet, By Region

Opportunity Map Analysis Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Market Opportunities

Market Trends

Product Launch

Merger and Acquisitions

Recent Approvals

Impact Analysis

PEST Analysis

Porter’s Analysis Global Commercial Vehicles Market, By Product, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Heavy Trucks Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Buses and Coaches Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Commercial Vehicles Market, By End Use, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Industrial Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Mining and Construction Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Logistics Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Passenger Transportation Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Commercial Vehicles Market, By Region, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Regional Trends

North America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End use, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 U.S. Canada

Europe Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End use, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End use, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End use, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End use, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 GCC Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape Heat Map Analysis

Company Profiles Ashok Leyland Ltd. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Bosch Rexroth AG Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Daimler Ag Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Volkswagen AG Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Toyota Motor Corporation Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview TATA Motors Ltd. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview VOLVO AB Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Xiamen Golden Dragon Bus Co., Ltd. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview General Motors Company. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview

Analyst Views Section Research Methodology

