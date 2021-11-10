Global Commercial Vehicle Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global commercial vehicle market reached a value of nearly $719,081.2 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% since 2015. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2020 to reach $1,132,567.9 million in 2025. The global commercial vehicle market is expected to reach $1,653,161.1 million in 2030, at a CAGR of 7.9%.

The commercial vehicles market consists of sales of commercial vehicles and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce complete light trucks and utility vehicles such as light-duty vans, minivans, pick-up trucks and sports utility vehicles, and complete heavy-duty trucks, buses, coaches, heavy-duty motor homes and other special purposes heavy duty motor vehicles for highway use.

The commercial vehicle market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the commercial vehicle market are Diamler AG, Volvo Group, PACCAR Inc., Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited, Volkswagen AG

The commercial vehicle market is segmented by type, by fuel type, by propulsion type, by application and by geography.

By Type –

The commercial vehicle market is segmented by type into

a) Light Commercial Vehicle

b) Heavy Trucks

c) Buses and Coaches

By Fuel Type –

The commercial vehicle market is segmented by fuel type into

a) Gasoline

b) Diesel

c) Others

By Propulsion Type-

The commercial vehicle market is segmented by propulsion type into

a) IC Engine

b) Electric Vehicle

By Application-

The commercial vehicle market is segmented by application into

a) Mining & Construction

b) Logistics

c) Passenger Transportation

d) Others

The commercial vehicle market report describes and explains the global commercial vehicle market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The commercial vehicle report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global commercial vehicle market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global commercial vehicle market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

