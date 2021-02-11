Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Set to Rise at 2.7% CAGR, from 2020 to 2025

The global commercial refrigeration equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period with its market size predicted to reach USD 34,567.3 million by 2025.

COVID-19 has hit the commercial refrigeration industry hard. The production and demand has dipped, operations shut and supply have been disrupted. Manufacturers have reduced CAPEX (capital and expenditure) and capacity to 30-50%. Workforce shortages are one of the major cause for the reduction. A decline in production has been evident across the region and North America and Europe are among hardest hit by Corona following Asia-Pacific region. The demand for commercial refrigeration equipment have declined as customer has been cautious in making new purchases. The COVID-19 impact has been prevalent in 2020 and its impact will be witnessed in the coming years.

The energy efficiency of commercial refrigeration has improved considerably, during the last five years. The innovations in product design, refrigerant, and improvement in overall energy consumption facilitated the introduction of the advanced and innovative commercial refrigeration products (such as multi deck display cabinets and open-front refrigeration cases) over the years. Apart from superior energy efficiency, these products also feature better temperature stability and superior visual design, due to the exclusion of doors. Open front display cases are used widely for brand promotion and attractive display of consumer products, mostly in supermarket and hypermarket retail.

According to a report published in the U.S. Department of Energy (DoE) in 2012, the refrigeration equipment accounts for about 4% to 6% of the total power consumption in all commercial buildings. In the U.S., the significant effort towards energy efficiency is also supported by the government of developed markets. The U.S. DoE and European Union have come up with stringent regulations, towards energy efficiency of the commercial refrigeration equipment.

On 28 May 2018, Cabinet approved the proposed updates to regulations for Commercial Refrigeration products. This follows approval by the Council of Australian Governments (COAG) Energy Ministers (including Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods) agreed to the Decision Regulation Impact Statement for commercial refrigerated display and storage cabinets and accepted the following recommendations:

– Adopt the international (ISO) test method for refrigerated display cabinets and European test methods for other refrigerated display cabinet types and storage cabinets.

– Increase Australasian MEPS levels to align with European Commission MEPS levels.

Commercial refrigeration equipment are the freezers and refrigerators used in supermarkets, restaurants, restaurants, commercial kitchens and convenience stores. This refrigeration equipment are of two types, firstly those which can be self-contained, wherein the whole system that includes the refrigeration case and the refrigeration system are combined. Furthermore, there are reach-ins as well that are self-contained equipment and comprises of glass doors that are typically used in food-service establishments. Moreover, these equipment are also utilized as the remote condensing refrigerators that are commonly used in supermarkets thereby enhancing the growth of the global commercial refrigeration equipment market.

Competitive Insight

The market for commercial refrigeration is fragmented with top four companies accounting for 37% of the total market in 2019. Carrier Global Services (Carrier) was the largest player in terms of market share, accounting about 17.4% share of the global commercial refrigeration equipment market in 2019. For the remaining share in the market, there is a very stiff competition amongst other companies including Johnson Controls, Daikin, and Dover. The high market share of United Technologies Corporation (Carrier) is attributed to the global presence of the company. Over the past few years, the brand image of United Technologies Corporation (Carrier) has grown significantly, owing to its superior power efficient commercial refrigeration equipment and well diversified post-sale servicers of the company.

Some of the major players operating in the commercial refrigeration equipment market are Carrier Global Corporation, Hussmann Corporation, AB Electrolux, Frigoglass S.A.I.C., Dover Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd., AHT Cooling Systems GmbH, Ali Group S.p.A, llinois Tool Works Inc., and Johnson Controls International plc.

