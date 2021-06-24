Global Commercial Lighting Market Expands Footprints || Deco Lighting, Syska, Toshiba Corporation

Latest added Commercial Lighting Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2027. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Schneider Electric, Panasonic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Cree, Inc., Deco Lighting, Inc., Syska, Toshiba Corporation, Zumtobel Group Ag. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

The Commercial Lighting Market is projected to reach USD 21.8 billion by 2027 from USD 8.2 billion in 2020; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period.

The most significant factors driving the growth of this market are the ongoing and upcoming smart city projects in the developing countries, growing focus of governments worldwide on energy consumption, increasing acceptance of standard protocols for lighting control systems, escalating demand for LED lights and luminaires for use in outdoor applications, and surging use of integrated lighting control systems. Rapid transition from traditional lighting to connected lighting solutions and increased adoption of PoE-based and solar lighting system are major opportunities for the commercial lighting market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Commercial lighting Market:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly impacted the lighting industry owing to the lockdown across many countries and disruptions in the supply chain. Thus, most of the lighting OEMs and integrators are witnessing a shortage of electronic components such as chips and LED drivers. This has created an imbalance, resulting in a demand-supply gap and an increase in the prices of lighting products. For instance, Signify has announced a temporary price hike on all LED and lamp electronics as the costs in its logistics chain is on the rise due to the pandemic. Disruption in the supply chain would create an imbalance in the demand-supply equation and create pressure across entities in the smart lighting ecosystem.

Driver: Ongoing and upcoming smart city projects in developing countries

Presently, there are several ongoing smart city projects across the world that offer opportunities to technology companies, technology service providers, utility providers, and consulting companies. The efficient use of electricity is one of the primary goals of smart city infrastructures. Smart cities are considered as the driving factor for sustainable economic growth in a country. Energy efficiency, the sustainability of resources, and advancements in digital technologies have led to the rise of the smart cities concept. The smart lighting application is expected to play a significant role in achieving sustainability and energy savings.

Restraint: High initial costs

The initial cost of smart lightings, as well as the cost of integration and installation services, is high. Smart lightings comprise hardware components such as dimmers, switches, sensors, control systems, and software. Hence, the installation cost of smart lighting is higher than that of conventional lightings. This is primarily due to the requirement for highly expensive software, control systems, and LED light sources for smart lighting solutions. This hampers the adoption of smart lighting control systems.

Opportunity: Rapid transition from traditional lighting to connected lighting solutions

In recent years, there has been a rapid shift from conventional lighting systems to connected lighting systems due to various advantages offered by connected lighting solutions, such as increased energy efficiency, improved ambiance at the workplace, and cost savings in the long run. Connected lighting devices are well known for their energy efficiency. These devices consume less power and have a long life, thereby reducing maintenance and replacement costs. Most of the connected lighting solutions consist of wireless sensors and switches that provide flexibility in lighting control operations, whereas conventional lighting solutions do not have these features. The introduction of wireless lighting controls has boosted the market for retrofit lighting systems, which, in turn, has increased the demand for lighting control systems. Wireless lighting control solutions have not only reduced the use of wires but also helped avoid reconstruction of existing buildings.

Challenge: Interoperability issues between different network components

At present, the biggest concern in the lighting control ecosystem is the availability of solutions with multiple interoperable technologies. End-users need to choose a suitable lighting control solution from a wider range of available solutions but, the lack of uniform standards makes it challenging to integrate the available solutions. The incompatibility of various components and the lack of interoperability create problems for end-users. Traditional lighting control systems usually consist of hardware and software manufactured by the same manufacturer, whereas different manufacturers develop controls in connected lighting solutions. This creates interoperability issues, causing problems for communication between various network components of a lighting system. Hence, there is a need to establish standard protocols to develop compatible products. Several organizations such as the Connected Lighting Alliance (TCLA) and the ZigBee Alliance are trying to standardize the protocols used in connected lighting technology so that luminaires could be used to collect and share data for analytics purposes.

Based on end-use application, the indoor segment held the largest share of the commercial lighting market in 2019.

The market for indoor smart lighting is expected to hold the larger share, owing to the high demand in commercial space. In these applications, smart lighting is an essential element in creating a modern workspace that attracts customers with changing preferences. It continues helping owners to create a flexible working environment, reduce expenses, improve work efficiencies, and create quality lighting that enhances the occupant experience. Hence, the adoption of smart lighting in commercial spaces is gaining more traction and has a high opportunity in the near future due to smart city initiatives by governments across the world.

The wied communication technology segment projected to account for a larger size of the commercial lighting market during the forecast period.

The wired segment is estimated to continue to hold a larger share of the commercial lighting market during the forecast period. Wired technology offers reliable performance and greater control. However, the cost of wiring and installation is high, especially in a commercial setting. This high cost, therefore, acts as a restraining factor for the adoption of wired technology-based smart lighting solutions.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to be the fastest-growing market for commercial lighting market. This growth can be attributed to the rapid infrastructure development activities being undertaken in APAC, mainly in China, where smart lighting solutions pave the way for the modernization of infrastructure. Projects related to infrastructure modernization and development, such as smart cities, across the region would also drive the demand for smart street lights, thereby propelling the growth of the market for commercial smart lighting in this region. The increasing number of smart city and smart infrastructure projects undertaken by the governments will create several new opportunities for energy-efficient lighting and advanced lighting systems in the next few years.

Key Market Players

Signify (Philips Lighting) (Netherlands); Legrand S.A. (France); Acuity Brands, Inc. (US); GE Current, a Daintree Company (US); OSRAM Licht AG (Germany); Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc. (US); Lutron Electronics (US); Hubbell Incorporated (US); LEDVANCE GmbH (Germany); Schneider Electric SE (France); Ideal Industries, Inc. (Cree Lighting) (US); and Zumtobel Group (Austria) are a few major players in the commercial lighting market.

Report Scope

Commercial lighting Market Segmentation:

In this report, the commercial lighting market has been segmented into the following categories:

Commercial Lighting Market By Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

Commercial Lighting Market By Installation Type:

New Installations

Retrofit Installation

Commercial Lighting Market By Communication Technology

Wired

Wireless

Commercial Lighting Market By End-use Application:

Indoor

Outdoor

Commercial Lighting Market By Region

North America

Europe

APAC

RoW

A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Commercial Lighting market report. The market research and analysis performed in this business report assists clients to forecast investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players & brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

