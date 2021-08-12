Global Commercial Greenhouse Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The commercial greenhouse market is expected to grow from $24.09 billion in 2020 to $26.60 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.42%. The growth in the commercial greenhouse market is mainly due to rapid urbanization and low availability of arable land along with increasing demand for food due to the growing population. The market is expected to reach $38.27 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.52%.

Request For The Sample Of The Commercial Greenhouse Market Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5154&type=smp

The commercial greenhouse market consists of sales of greenhouse solutions and structures by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in the production of various automation solutions for greenhouses. Commercial greenhouses are becoming increasingly common as a modern type of agricultural technique used for the production of fruits, berries, and nursery crops.

Place A Direct Purchase Order Of The Commercial Greenhouse Report Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/commercial-greenhouse-global-market-report

The commercial greenhouse market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the commercial greenhouse market are Heliospectra, Nexus Corporation, Rough Brothers Inc, Agra Tech Inc, LumiGrow Inc., Logiqs B.V., Certhon – Greenhouse Solutions, Argus Control Systems Ltd., Richel Group, Hort Americas, International Greenhouse Company, Top Greenhouses, Poly-Tex Inc., Stuppy Greenhouse, The Glasshouse Company Pty Ltd, Omni Structures International, Europrogress, DeCloet Greenhouse, Luiten Greenhouses, DutchGreenhouses, Green Tek, and Texas Greenhouse Company Inc.

The global commercial greenhouse market is segmented –

1) By Type: Glass Greenhouse, Plastic Greenhouse

2) By Equipment Type: Cooling Systems, Heating Systems, Others

3) By Crop Type: Fruits, Vegetables, Flowers & Ornamentals, Nursery Crops, Others

Read More On The Global Commercial Greenhouse Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/commercial-greenhouse-global-market-report

The commercial greenhouse market report describes and explains the global commercial greenhouse market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The commercial greenhouse report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global commercial greenhouse market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global commercial greenhouse market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure Commercial Greenhouse Market Characteristics Commercial Greenhouse Market Product Analysis Commercial Greenhouse Market Supply Chain

…..

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Commercial Greenhouse Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Check out our Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model