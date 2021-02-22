Global Commercial Aircraft Video Surveillance Systems Market || keyplayers Strongpilot Software Solutions, Aerial View Systems, Inc., navAero, Inc., Groupe Latecoere SA,

The report “Global Commercial Aircraft Video Surveillance Systems Market, By Assembly Type (Retrofit and Line-fit), By System Type (Cockpit Door Surveillance System, Cabin Surveillance System, and Environmental Camera System), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global Commercial Aircraft Video Surveillance Systems market is projected to grow from US$ 139.8 Million in 2020 to US$ 204.9 Million by 2029. Rising importance of passenger safety in the commercial aircraft is a key driving factor for the global commercial aircraft video surveillance systems market growth. In addition, innovations in electronic devices leading to miniaturization of products and deployment of advanced video surveillance systems for safety and security purpose are another factors propelling growth of the global market. Furthermore, rising preference for air travel among individuals in developed countries, along with increasing government regulations related to passenger safety are other factors expected to support growth of the global commercial aircraft video surveillances systems market in future. Innovation and increasing R&D activities and need for enhanced security are expected to create lucrative opportunities for players operating in the global commercial aircraft video surveillance systems market.

Key Highlights:

In October 2013, for instance, Aerial View Systems, Inc. had launched its new AVS820-HD tail camera.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global Commercial Aircraft Video Surveillance Systems market accounted for US$ 139.8 Million in 2020 and is projected to register a CAGR of 4.3 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of assembly type, system type, and region.

By assembly type, the global commercial aircraft video surveillance systems market is segmented into retrofit and line-fit.

By system type, the cockpit door surveillance system segment accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to improved aircraft infrastructure, increased aviation-related expenditures to cater untapped markets among the developing nations, need to implement integrated security solution, and rise in demand for real-time monitoring.

By region, North America commercial aircraft video surveillance systems market accounted for major revenue share of the global commercial aircraft video surveillance systems market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This is attributed to presence of prominent players operating in countries in this regions. Europe commercial aircraft video surveillance systems market accounted for second-highest market share, in 2018. Asia Pacific commercial aircraft video surveillance systems market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, 2019, due to increasing government regulations related to passenger safety in emerging economies in this region.

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

Links

The prominent player operating in the global commercial aircraft video surveillance systems market includes CABIN AVIONICS LIMITED, Meggitt PLC, AD Aerospace Plc, United Technologies Corporation, Global ePoint, Inc., Strongpilot Software Solutions, Aerial View Systems, Inc., navAero, Inc., Groupe Latecoere SA, and Orbit Technologies Ltd.

