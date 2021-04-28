Global Color Masterbatches Market Insights Report, Forecast to 2027

The global Color Masterbatches market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.

By end user, the packaging segment has shown tremendous potential since past couple of years. This segment soared ahead with high market share and it is expected to continue this trend in the coming years. Globalization coupled with enhanced lifestyle has spurred the demand for color masterbatches from the packaging sector. The rising demand for more innovative and colorful solutions from the packaging sector coupled with increasing preference for polymers and plastics has increased the consumption of color masterbatches thus contributing to the growth of the global market.

Color masterbatch is referred to as a concentrated blend of pigments or additives which is formed with the help of heating procedures by compressing or encapsulating the concentrate in a carrier resin. Color masterbatch is typically used to color plastics. Color masterbatches are also used in applications such as storage containers, roofing, cables, pipes, toys, electronics, cosmetic articles, seat belts, kitchenware and silage sheets.

Foremost key players operating in the global Color Masterbatches market include:

BASF

Standridge Color

Americhem

Cabot

RTP

Clariant

Marval Industries

A.Schulman

Ampacet

Techmer

Polyone

Uniform Color

Ferro-Plast

Application Synopsis

The Color Masterbatches Market by Application are:

Packaging

Automotive

Aerospace

Marine

Cosmetics And Pharmaceuticals

Electronics And Electrical

By type

Standard Color

Tailor-made Color

Specialty Color

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Color Masterbatches Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Color Masterbatches Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Color Masterbatches Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Color Masterbatches Market in Major Countries

7 North America Color Masterbatches Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Color Masterbatches Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Color Masterbatches Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Color Masterbatches Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Analyzed Regions Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

In-depth Color Masterbatches Market Report: Intended Audience

Color Masterbatches manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Color Masterbatches

Color Masterbatches industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Color Masterbatches industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

What Information does this report contain?

The report covers the prediction and analysis of the global Color Masterbatches market at the global and regional levels.

The report includes drivers and constraints that affect market growth.

Discussed details about market opportunities.

The assessments for the regional market layout characteristics in the world.

The report includes detailed company profiles for prominent market participants.

