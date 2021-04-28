Global Collision Sensors Market Report Future Prospects, Growth, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2027
The global Collision Sensors market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.
Leading Vendors
Delphi Automotive
Bosch
Denso Corporation
TRW Automotive
Continental AG
Application Synopsis
The Collision Sensors Market by Application are:
Adaptive Cruise Control Systems (ACC)
Blind Spot Detection (BSD)
Forward Collision Warning Systems (FCWS)
Lane Departure Warning Systems (LDWS)
Parking Assistance
Others
Collision Sensors Type Abstract
Based on the basis of the type, the Collision Sensors can be segmented into:
Radar Technology
Ultrasound Technology
Camera Technology
LiDAR Technology
Analyzed Regions Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
