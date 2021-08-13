Global Collapsible Metal Tubes Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview The Business Research Company’s ‘Collapsible Metal Tubes Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ is the most comprehensive report available on this market. It covers 60 geographies and thus helps gain a truly global perspective of the market. The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography as well as the size of the market by region and by country. It also compares the market’s historic and forecast growth while highlighting important trends and strategies that template market players can adopt.

The global collapsible metal tubes market is expected to grow from $1.02 billion in 2020 to $1.12 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.32%. The growth is mainly due to the growing demand for metal tubes by the cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries. The market is expected to reach $1.44 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.44%.

The collapsible metal tubes market consists of sales of collapsible metal tubes by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture collapsible metal tubes. Collapsible tubes are composite containers used for storing and dispensing liquid formulations that have a paste like consistency like cosmetics, pharmaceutical products, paint, adhesives and ointments. Collapsible metal tubes are made of metal or thermoplastic and thus prevent toxic gases, odor and dust to enter, ensuring the natural quality of product when closed.

The collapsible metal tubes market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the collapsible metal tubes market are Auber Packaging Co., Ltd, CONSTRUCT Packaging, Linhardt, Universal Metal Products, Antilla Propack, PAKET Corporation, Albéa, ALLTUB Group, Montebello Packaging, Jiujiang Deshun Adhesives, Almin Extrusion, Perfect Containers Pvt. Ltd, Hubei Xin Ji Pharmaceutical Packaging, D.N. Industries, and Pioneer Group.

The global collapsible metal tubes market is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Twist Tubes, Squeeze Tubes, Others

2) By Closure Type: Fez Cap, Nozzle Cap, Flip Top Cap, Stand Up Cap, Others

3) By End-User: Home Care And Personal Care, Cosmetics, Industrial, Pharmaceutical, Others

The collapsible metal tubes market report describes and explains the global collapsible metal tubes market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The collapsible metal tubes report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global collapsible metal tubes market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global collapsible metal tubes market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

