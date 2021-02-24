The global collaborative robot or cobot market is expected to reach USD 12.5 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 50.0% during the forecast period.

Currently, more than 40% of the market is captured by the less than 5 kg payload capacity cobots. However, these is immense rise in the demand for high-payload-capacity cobots in automotive, metal & mining, and other large-scale industries will bring numerous new opportunities in the cobots market.

Automotive segment held the largest share in the collaborative robot or cobot market in 2019

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented as automotive, electrical & electronics, metals & mining, plastics & polymers, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals & healthcare and Others. Automotive segment is expected to account the highest market share in current year and is expected to grow at fastest rate with numerous applications of cobots.

Geography Insight

Geographically, APAC, is the largest and fastest growing collaborative robot market surpassing Europe in last two years. Industrial revolution in China, Japan, India and other South-East Asian countries has increased robotics integration in various applications. Further, government and private firm investments in these countries will further up surge the growth of the collaborative robot market in years to come.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the collaborative robot market are ABB Ltd., Universal Robots, Rethink Robotics, Kuka AG, Fanuc Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Mrk-Systeme GmbH, Precise Automation, Inc., F&P Robotics AG, and Franka Emika GmbH.

