Global Collaboration Software Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global collaboration software market is expected to decline from $22.67 billion in 2020 to $13.1 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -42.2%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The collaboration software market is expected to reach $19.69 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11%.

The collaboration software market consists of sales of team collaboration software and its related services. The collaboration software aims to facilitate communication between the team members by providing a convenient and informal space to the user, perform group talks, and share relevant information. Team collaboration software is a platform to facilitate quick communication, address questions and queries, access shared knowledge & files, and check tasks. It offers various features such as task management, file sharing, messaging, document collaboration, VoIP and video conferencing, task management, calendar, integration, and search.

The collaboration software market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the collaboration software market are Citrix Systems Inc., Slack Technologies, Inc., Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, AT&T Intellectual Property, Cisco System, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google (Alphabet Inc.), BOX, Inc., and TeamViewer GmbH

The global collaboration software market is segmented –

1) By Software Type: Conferencing Software, Communication And Coordination Software

2) By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

3) By End User: IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Government, Others

The collaboration software market report describes and explains the global collaboration software market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The collaboration software report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global collaboration software market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global collaboration software market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

