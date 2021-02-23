Global Cold Plasma Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis Of Key Players- Nordson Corporation, Plasmatreat GmbH, Enercon Industries Corporation, terraplasma medical GmbH

Cold plasma market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 4.80 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.65% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing usage of cold plasma technology in food & safety due to rising concerns over the standard food safety will help in driving the growth of the cold plasma market.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

Nordson Corporation,

Plasmatreat GmbH,

Enercon Industries Corporation,

terraplasma medical GmbH,

VETAPHONE A/S

Adtec Plasma Technology Co., Ltd

Europlasma

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc

Tantec A/S

Symmetry Surgical

Wacker Chemie AG

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Cold plasma market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for cold plasma market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the cold plasma market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Global Cold Plasma Market Scope and Market Size

Cold plasma market is segmented on the basis of regime type, technology and industry. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on regime type, the cold plasma market is segmented into low pressure and atmospheric pressure.

Cold plasma market has also been segmented based on the technology into remote treatment, direct treatment and electrode contact.

Based on industry, the cold plasma market is segmented into textile, polymer and plastic, electronics and semiconductor, food & agriculture and medical.

FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN THE GLOBAL COLD PLASMA MARKET:

Innovations in cold plasma technology:

Plasmas are considered as the fourth state of matter. It is the ionized gas which consists of positively and negatively charged ions, free electrons and activated neutral species (excited and radical), and are generally classified into two types, thermal or equilibrium plasma and cold or non-equilibrium plasma. The cold plasma which is also referred as low temperature atmospheric pressure plasma (LTAPP) is a technology that includes neutral and charged particles consisting of free radicals which are used to destroy or inactivate microorganisms. The cold plasma is usually characterized by low gas temperature and a high electron. It is easily generated by electric discharges under reduced pressure. In 2018, Nordson Corporation has launched MesoSPHERE plasma system which is used for high throughput processing of 3D and wafer-level packaging processes such as fan-in, fan-out, wafer-level and panel-level-handling wafers up to 450mm and panels up to 480mm.

