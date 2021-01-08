Global Cold Plasma Market 2020 Top Manufacturers, Industry Challenges, Business Strategies, Revenue Value and Competitive Landscape to 2028

Global Cold Plasma Market Research Report 2020-2028:

Description:

Cold plasma is also called as non-thermal plasma and used in wide range of applications in various industries including medical, food and biomedical industries. It is a powerful tool which is used to provide antimicrobial treatment for foodstuffs and food packaging materials. The invention to develop the technology is to develop in-package decontamination. The cold plasma technology offers non-thermal treatment of foods post-packaging.

Key Players:

Nordson Corporation, Bovie Medical Corporation, Plasmatreat GmbH, P2I Limited, ADTEC Plasma Technology Co., Ltd., Enercon Industries Corporation

Regional Segment Analysis:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Cold Plasma Application:

Wound Healing

Blood Coagulation

Dentistry

Cancer Treatment

Other Medical Applications

Global Cold Plasma Market: Product Segment Analysis:

Global Cold Plasma Market Scope and Market Size:

Cold plasma market is segmented on the basis of regime type, technology and industry. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on regime type, the cold plasma market is segmented into low pressure and atmospheric pressure.

Cold plasma market has also been segmented based on the technology into remote treatment, direct treatment and electrode contact.

Based on industry, the cold plasma market is segmented into textile, polymer and plastic, electronics and semiconductor, food & agriculture and medical.

