Global Cold Pain Therapy Market To Witness High Growth in Near Future | |DJO Global, Medline Industries.  Inc., Unexo Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.,  Bruder Healthcare, Hot and Cold Company

Global cold pain therapy market is expected to rise gradually registering a substantial CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026
Global cold pain therapy market is expected to rise gradually registering a substantial CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to Increase in the number of injuries caused during sports activities, rise in emphasis on exercise and gym activities to maintain health, growth in health care expenditure due to physical injuries caused by obesity or lack of activity and stringent regulatory approval process for oral pain medicines during the forecast period .
Some of the major players operating in global cold pain therapy market are Sanofi, 3M, Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., DJO Global, Medline Industries. Inc., Unexo Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Bruder Healthcare, Hot and Cold Company, Polar Products Inc., FrozenPeaz Inc., Medichill UK, Romsons, MeyerDC, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Breg, Inc., Rgis, Llc., Rapid Aid, Performance Health, Össur Corporate, Medtronic among others.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In June 2018, Halyard Health, Inc. in Alpharetta announced a definitive agreement to acquire Cool Systems, Inc., marketed as Game Ready, a provider of cold therapy and compression therapy systems. This would help in broadening the orthopedic footprint and would provide innovative non-opioid therapies that reduce or eliminate the usage of opioids for surgical patients
- In April 2019, Pacira BioSciences, Inc. announced its acquisition with MyoScience, Inc. (“MyoScience”), which will advance the non-opioid pain management by adding the FDA-approved iovera system to the Pacira commercial offering. This would help patients and healthcare providers to fight the opioid crisis by offering innovative therapies to decrease or eliminate the need for opioids
Market Drivers
- Increase in geriatric population is enhancing the market growth
- Increase in demand of cold pain therapy mainly in the field of sports injury is a driving factor for the market growth
- Availability of several products for pain relief in the market is accelerating the growth in the market
- Growing awareness among consumers owing to promotional marketing strategies
- Supportive initiative of the government is flourishing the market growth
Market Restraints
- Side effects due to use of cold pain therapies coupled with various discomforts is a restraint in the market growth
- The clinical evidence for the medication of cold pain therapy is also hampering the market growth
Segmentation: Global Cold Pain Therapy Market
By Product
- OTC Products
- Pharmaceuticals
- Gels, Ointments and Creams
- Sprays and Foams
- Patches
- Roll-ons
- Medical Devices
- Cooling Towels
- Compresses
- Wraps
- Pads
- Cold packs
- Pharmaceuticals
- Prescription Products
- Motorized Devices
- Non-motorized Devices
By Application
- Musculoskeletal Disorders
- Sports Medicine
- Post-Operative Therapy
- Post-Trauma Therapy
By Therapy:
- Icepack Therapy
- Chamber Therapy
- Cryosurgery
By Distribution Channel
- Hospitals Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Reasons to Purchase this Report
- Current and future of global cold pain therapy market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
