Global Cold Pain Therapy Market To Witness High Growth in Near Future | |DJO Global, Medline Industries. Inc., Unexo Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Bruder Healthcare, Hot and Cold Company

Global cold pain therapy market is expected to rise gradually registering a substantial CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to Increase in the number of injuries caused during sports activities, rise in emphasis on exercise and gym activities to maintain health, growth in health care expenditure due to physical injuries caused by obesity or lack of activity and stringent regulatory approval process for oral pain medicines during the forecast period .

Some of the major players operating in global cold pain therapy market are Sanofi, 3M, Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., DJO Global, Medline Industries. Inc., Unexo Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Bruder Healthcare, Hot and Cold Company, Polar Products Inc., FrozenPeaz Inc., Medichill UK, Romsons, MeyerDC, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Breg, Inc., Rgis, Llc., Rapid Aid, Performance Health, Össur Corporate, Medtronic among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, Halyard Health, Inc. in Alpharetta announced a definitive agreement to acquire Cool Systems, Inc., marketed as Game Ready, a provider of cold therapy and compression therapy systems. This would help in broadening the orthopedic footprint and would provide innovative non-opioid therapies that reduce or eliminate the usage of opioids for surgical patients

In April 2019, Pacira BioSciences, Inc. announced its acquisition with MyoScience, Inc. (“MyoScience”), which will advance the non-opioid pain management by adding the FDA-approved iovera system to the Pacira commercial offering. This would help patients and healthcare providers to fight the opioid crisis by offering innovative therapies to decrease or eliminate the need for opioids

Market Drivers

Increase in geriatric population is enhancing the market growth

Increase in demand of cold pain therapy mainly in the field of sports injury is a driving factor for the market growth

Availability of several products for pain relief in the market is accelerating the growth in the market

Growing awareness among consumers owing to promotional marketing strategies

Supportive initiative of the government is flourishing the market growth

Market Restraints

Side effects due to use of cold pain therapies coupled with various discomforts is a restraint in the market growth

The clinical evidence for the medication of cold pain therapy is also hampering the market growth

Insights of the Study

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the trocars market Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Cold Pain Therapy market To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Cold Pain Therapy Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Segmentation: Global Cold Pain Therapy Market

By Product

OTC Products Pharmaceuticals Gels, Ointments and Creams Sprays and Foams Patches Roll-ons Medical Devices Cooling Towels Compresses Wraps Pads Cold packs

Prescription Products Motorized Devices Non-motorized Devices



By Application

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Sports Medicine

Post-Operative Therapy

Post-Trauma Therapy

By Therapy:

Icepack Therapy

Chamber Therapy

Cryosurgery

By Distribution Channel

Hospitals Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



