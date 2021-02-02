Global Cold Packs Market | 3M Co., Cardinal Health, Inc., Breg, Inc., Carex Health Brands, Inc., Medtronics Plc, Pfizer Incorporation, Mentholatum Company, Medline Industries, Inc., Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Halyards Health, Inc.

On July 2019, Pfizer Inc. has announced its successful completion of acquisition with Array BioPharma Inc. The acquisiation aims in advancing innovations in science for the development, discovery, and commercialization of targeted small molecule medicines to treat cancer and other diseases.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global cold packs market accounted for US$ XX billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product, application, distribution channel, and region.

By product, the global cold packs market is segmented into dry & moist cold packs, gel packs, and instant electric cold packs.

By application, the global cold packs market is categorized into musculoskeletal disorders, sports injuries, post-operative therapy, and post-trauma therapy. Musculoskeletal disorders application segment is driving growth of the global market, owing to rising geriatric population and number of accidents.

By distribution channel, the global cold packs market is segmented into online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and others. Hospital pharmacies distribution channel segment is likely to dominate the global market due to presence of a large patient pool in the hospitals.

By region, North America dominates the global market for cold packs in terms of value, owing to advancement in sports medicine practices and sports activities, increase in ageing among population and spinal cord injuries. Countries like China and India are witnessing an increase in demand cold packs due to rising awareness for non-surgical pain and injury management solutions and a substantial population base.

The report “Global Cold Packs Market, By Product (Dry & Moist Cold Packs, Gel Packs, and Instant Electric Cold Packs), By Application (Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports Injuries, Post-Operative Therapy, and Post-Trauma Therapy), By Distribution Channel (Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, and Others), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global cold packs market is projected to grow from US$ XX billion in 2019 to US$ XX billion by 2029. Global cold packs market is driven by the high prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders among individuals across the globe. In addition, rising prevalence of sports-related injuries due to the increase in the population involved in sports is expected to propel growth of the global market over the forecast period. Moreover, stringent governmental regulations for the pharmaceutical use along with increase in the adoption rates of patches for pain relief are also anticipated to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period. Nevertheless, growing brand promotion activities by key players and rising awareness about OTC products, coupled with growing number of healthcare service providers is expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the global market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “ Global Cold Packs Market”, By Product (Dry & Moist Cold Packs, Gel Packs, and Instant Electric Cold Packs), By Application (Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports Injuries, Post-Operative Therapy, and Post-Trauma Therapy), By Distribution Channel (Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global cold packs market includes 3M Co., Cardinal Health, Inc., Breg, Inc., Carex Health Brands, Inc., Medtronics Plc, Pfizer Incorporation, Mentholatum Company, Medline Industries, Inc., Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Halyards Health, Inc.