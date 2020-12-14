Global Cold Chain Market is estimated to be valued at USD 218.0 billion in 2020 and is expected to Reach USD 320.2 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2020-2025

The global cold chain market is estimated to be valued at USD 218.0 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 320.2 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2020-2025.

The increasing demand for processed food and increasing need for its preservation, increasing demand for the temperature control system to avoid health hazards, increasing penetration of e-commerce in food and beverage industry are the key factors leading to the growth in the cold chain market, globally.

Some of the other factors fueling the growth of the market include increasing penetration of e-commerce in food and beverage industry and increasing foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow in the developing economies of Asia-Pacific. Refrigeration is a vital process in food industry as temperature control is primary methods to preserve food throughout the supply chain and to increase its self-life.

Consumer inclination towards convenience foods with least amount of chemical preservatives use further supports the demand for refrigeration in the supply chain for storage and transport purpose. Refrigeration is vital in ensuring the consumption of safe food with regard to microbial, nutritional and organic quality. With the changing lifestyle and urbanization, people tend to visit retailers or grocery outlet once a week, therefore, fruits & vegetables, meat, and dairy products must have a self-life of a minimum one week. This supports the growth of the cold chain market, globally.

Based on type, the cold chain market is categorized into refrigerated transport and refrigerated storage. Of both the categories, refrigerated storage holds a larger share in the market, due to the huge demand for processed food, globally. Also, the demand for refrigerated transport is increasing at the faster CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for processed or convenience food in retail sector and increasing adoption of an online distribution channel.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share in the cold chain industry in 2019, globally due to the increasing foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow in the emerging economies such as India, Vietnam and Indonesia. The large population base, increasing urbanization, increasing demand for processed food are other key factors leading to the largest share of the region. North America is the second largest cold chain market as U.S. is home to the most of the major players worldwide, which is due to the fact that the U.S. population is more inclined towards the adoption of convenience food.

Market players in the cold chain industry are investing capital to develop and adopt technologically advanced systems with lower greenhouse emission and energy efficient refrigeration systems. Americold Logistics, Interstate Cold, Preferred Freezer Services, Versacold Logistics, Agro Merchants Group, Nichirei Corporation, Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC, Burris Logistics, Swire Cold Storage and Kloosterboer Group B.V. are some of the key players offering solutions in cold chain industry.

