Global Cognitive Dysfunction Devices Market | Cogstate, Neuronetrix, AnthroTronix, and Impact Pediatric Health

In 2018, NeuroMetrix, Inc., has announced an agreement of distribution with Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global cognitive dysfunction devices market accounted for US$ XX billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of devices and region.

By devices, the global cognitive dysfunction devices market is segmented into VitalSky and Others

By region, North America dominates the global cognitive dysfunction devices market in terms of revenue due to increasing number of screening procedures, surgeries, and rising geriatric population.

The report “ Global Cognitive Dysfunction Devices Market, By Devices (VitalSky and Others) and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global cognitive dysfunction devices market is projected to grow from US$ XX billion in 2019 to US$ XX billion by 2029. Rising number of diabetes with increasing obesity among the individuals is the major cause of cognitive dysfunction which in turn increases the need for treatment and supportive devices and hence flourishing the global cognitive dysfunction devices market. Increase of HIV-related dementia, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and Parkinson’s disease also expected to surge growth of the market in the upcoming years. Further smoking and lack of physical exercises among the people across the globe has also increased the incidence of this disease hence boosting the growth of the target market. However, time constraint in developing clinically-validated brain fitness software is major factor restraining the growth of the target market.

The prominent player operating in the global cognitive dysfunction devices market includes Cogstate, Neuronetrix, AnthroTronix, and Impact Pediatric Health