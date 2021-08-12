Global Cognitive Assessment And Training Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global cognitive assessment and training market is expected to grow from $3.13 billion in 2020 to $4.26 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.01%. The growth in the cognitive assessment and training market is mainly due to the increasing demand for enhanced brain fitness and adoption of gamification for cognitive assessment. The market is expected to reach $12.14 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 29.97%.

The cognitive assessment and training market consists of sales of cognitive assessment and training solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in providing cognitive assessment and training solutions to cater to various industries. A standardized examination that assesses a person’s psychological functioning and speed of information processing is called cognitive assessment and preparation. These assessments aid in more effectively identifying and acting on human needs.

The cognitive assessment and training market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the cognitive assessment and training market are Cambridge Cognition, Cogstate, Pearson, CogniFit, Lumosity, Posit Science Corp., Bracket Global, Neurocog Trials Inc., Total Brain, Medavante Inc., Signant Health, ProPhase LLC, CNS Vital Signs, LearningRX, Listen and Learn Centre, Philips, MedAvante-ProPhase, VeraSci, Oxford Learning, MeritTrac, Berke, Neurotrack, GL Assessment, Savonix, Winterlight Labs, Aural Analytics, Unmind, and Altoida Inc.

The global cognitive assessment and training market is segmented –

1) By Component: Solutions, Services

2) By Organization Size: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

3) By Vertical: Healthcare And Life Sciences, Education, Corporate, Others

4) By Application: Clinical Trials, Learning, Research, Others

The cognitive assessment and training market report describes and explains the global cognitive assessment and training market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The cognitive assessment and training report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global cognitive assessment and training market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global cognitive assessment and training market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

