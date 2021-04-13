Global Coffee Packaging Market Insights Report, Forecast to 2027

The global Coffee Packaging market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.

Coffee packaging keeps coffee fresh for longer time and has a direct impact on the taste of the beans.

Key Market Players Profile

The report provides an analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various companies, which will help companies create strategies to take advantages of the emerging opportunities in the future. Production and consumption are estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate during the forecast period. As a result of meeting the surging demand, more manufacturers are expected to go into this industry.

Players covered in the report are:

WestRock

DS Smith

Sixto Packaging

Amcor

Graham Packaging

Mondi Group

Novolex

Co-Pack

Sonoco

Goglio

Pacific Bag

PBFY Flexible Packaging

ProAmpac

Dongguan Min Lee Packaging Materials

By application:

Institutional Sales

Retail Sales

On the basis of products, the various types include:

Pouches

Side Gusseted Bag

Block Bottom Bag

Stick Pack

Bag-in-Box

Bottles

Cans

Containers & Boxes

Overall Regions Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

