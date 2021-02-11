Global Coconut Water Market Grow at a CAGR of 13.9% Steadily Till The End Of 2028

A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Coconut Water Market by Form (Liquid, Powder), Packaging (Plastic Bottle, Tetra Pack, Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028



The global coconut water market is expected to grow from USD 4.88 billion in 2020 to USD 13.82 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period 2021-2028. The Europe region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2021-2028. This growth is owing to factors like the increasing demand for healthy alternatives to beverages like Pepsi & Coke among millennials and the low price of coconut water drinks. On the other hand, the South America region accounted for the major market share of 34.86% in the year 2020 and is anticipated to grow throughout the projected period. The large share of this segment is attributed to key factors such as its nutritional benefits, high popularity, easy availability of coconuts due to many tropical regions, and its capability to cure hangovers. It is a part of the everyday diet in Latin American countries like Brazil.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Key players in the global coconut water market are Naked Juice Company, Celebes Coconut Corporation, C2O Pure Coconut Water, L.L.C., The Coca-Cola Company (ZICO), Elegance Brands, Inc., COCOZIA, All Market Inc., New Age Beverages Corporation, Vaivai S.A.S., PepsiCo (O.N.E. Coconut Water), and Harmless Harvest, among others. Key companies are mainly focusing on developing new products, forming partnerships, and joint ventures to gain significant market share in the global coconut water market.

The form segment consists of liquid and powder. The liquid segment dominated the market and was valued at USD 3.42 billion in the year 2020. Many manufacturers in the market offer packaged coconut water in liquid form since they are ready for consumption. Based on packaging, the coconut water market has been divided into plastic bottle, tetra pack, and others. The tetra pack segment has been forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR due to factors like recyclability, environmental sustainability, and ease of use. On the basis of distribution channel, the global market has been segmented into online and offline. The offline stores have large amounts as well as a variety of goods available with them and can act as a one-stop solution for everyday shopping needs. Hence, these stores are preferable when it comes to buying groceries and other consumer goods. With better economies of scale coming from large-scale operations, selling overheads are also reduced.

