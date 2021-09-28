Global Coating, Engraving, Heat Treating, And Allied Activities Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global coating, engraving, heat treating, and allied activities market is expected to decline from $196.5 billion in 2019 to $170.4 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -13.3%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $204 billion in 2023.

The coating, engraving, heat treating, and allied activities market consists of the sales of entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that heat treat metals and metal products; enamel, lacquering, and varnishing metals and metal products; hot dip galvanize metals and metal products; engrave, chase or etch metals and metal products (except jewelry; personal goods carried on or about the person, such as compacts and cigarette cases, precious metal products (except precious plated flatware and other plated ware) and printing plates); powder coat metals and metal products; electroplate, plate, anodize, color, and finish metals and metal products; and/or provide other metal surfacing services for the trade. Establishments in this industry coat, engrave, and heat treat metals and metal formed products fabricated elsewhere.

The coating, engraving, heat treating, and allied activities market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the coating, engraving, heat treating, and allied activities market are Hy-Power Coatings Ltd, Tilton Industries Inc, Rewire Automation Inc, Metex Heat Treating Ltd, Metal Improvement Company Inc

The Global Coating Engraving Heat Treating And Allied Activities Market is segmented:

1) By Type: Metal Heat Treating, Metal Coating, Engraving And Allied Services to Manufacturers, Electroplating, Plating, Polishing, Anodizing, And Coloring

2) By Application: Manufacturing, Automotive, Others

The coating, engraving, heat treating, and allied activities market report describes and explains the global coating, engraving, heat treating, and allied activities market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The coating, engraving, heat treating, and allied activities report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global coating, engraving, heat treating, and allied activities market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global coating, engraving, heat treating, and allied activities market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Executive Summary Report Structure Coating, Engraving, Heat Treating, And Allied Activities Market Characteristics Coating, Engraving, Heat Treating, And Allied Activities Market Product Analysis Coating, Engraving, Heat Treating, And Allied Activities Market Supply Chain

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Coating, Engraving, Heat Treating, And Allied Activities Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

